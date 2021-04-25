Tenerife B 4-2 Atlético Victory

04/25/2021 at 9:55 PM CEST

The Tenerife and the Athletic Victoria ended their participation in the First Phase of the Third Division this Sunday with a victory of the Tenerife B for a score of 4-2. The Tenerife B He came to the meeting with strengthened spirits after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Athletic Tacoronte at home (1-2) and the other in front of Buzanada at home (5-1) and with a streak of three consecutive victories in the competition. On the part of the visiting team, the Athletic Victoria lost by a result of 0-1 in the previous duel against the Delivery courier. After the result obtained, the locals were placed in fifth place after the dispute of the match, while the visitors remained in ninth position at the end of the match.

The game started in a favorable way for him Tenerife B, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring thanks to a goal of Adrian Llanos in minute 35. Later the local team scored, increasing the advantage through a goal from Titus at minute 40. However, the Athletic Victoria cut differences by means of a goal from Save on the verge of the end, in 43, thus closing the first period with the result of 2-1.

In the second half luck came for the visiting team, who put the tables with another goal of Save, thus achieving a double in the 60th minute. However, the santacrucero team began its scoring by establishing 3-2 with a double goal from Titus in the 83rd minute. He scored again the Tenerife B, which increased distances putting the 4-2 with a goal of Teto in the last minutes of the game, specifically in ’97, concluding the match with a score of 4-2 in the light.

The Tenerife occupied fifth place in the qualifying table with 31 points, occupying a place for access to the Second qualifying phase of the Final Phase for Second Division RFEF, after the dispute of this match on the last day of the First Phase of Third Division, Meanwhile he Athletic Victoria it was placed in ninth position with 22 points, in the position of access to the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF.

Data sheetTenerife B:Alejandro, David, Ale Cruz, Diego, Thierno, Ivan, Eduardo, Dylan, Aythami, Tito and Adrián LlanosAthletic Victoria:Ángel Díaz Abreu, Adrián Plaza, Dani Hernández, Iray, Rayco, Dani Muni, Montalván, Martin, Juanqui, Salva and BalduinoStadium:Geneto Sports CityGoals:Adrián Llanos (1-0, min. 35), Tito (2-0, min. 40), Salva (2-1, min. 43), Salva (2-2, min. 60), Tito (3-2 , min. 83) and Teto (4-2, min. 97)