Tenderloin barbecue Seara Gourmet with fruit farofa and fried spinach

Ingredients
2 frozen Seara Gourmet barbecue loins
Crumbs
200 g sliced bacon Seara Gourmet
1 diced pineapple slice
1 diced apple
1 sliced silver banana
150 g of butter
1 diced onion
2 chopped garlic cloves
1/4 of chopped black pepper
4 pitted plums
4 sliced apricots
30 g of black and white raisins
20 g of coarsely chopped cashew nuts
12 cracked crackers with your hands
chopped green chives
chopped coriander
salt, mill pepper
Fried spinach
1 bunch of spinach
soy oil for frying
Preparation mode
Loin
Place the loin in the oven at 200 ° C for 50 minutes (leave in the plastic packaging without opening).
Remove the plastic cover and put another 10 minutes in the oven
Crumbs
Fry the bacon, add the pineapple, apple and let it caramelize.
Put the banana.
Add the butter, onion, garlic and girl’s finger.
Add the dried fruits and nuts.
Add the cracker and let it toast.
Season with salt, black pepper, chives and cilantro
Fried spinach
Remove the spinach leaves (do not wash).
Fry in hot oil and dry.
Season with salt
Assembly
Place the flour in the dish, arrange the sliced loin on top, drizzle with barbecue sauce.
Garnish with fried spinach.
It can be served with white rice, mashed potato, sweet or asterix.
Preparation time
60 MIN
Servings
4 servings
