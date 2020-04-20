Seara Gourmet tenderloin recipe with fruit farofa and fried spinach. Sent by TudoGostoso and takes only 60 minutes.

Ingredients

2 frozen Seara Gourmet barbecue loins

Crumbs

200 g sliced ​​bacon Seara Gourmet

1 diced pineapple slice

1 diced apple

1 sliced ​​silver banana

150 g of butter

1 diced onion

2 chopped garlic cloves

1/4 of chopped black pepper

4 pitted plums

4 sliced ​​apricots

30 g of black and white raisins

20 g of coarsely chopped cashew nuts

12 cracked crackers with your hands

chopped green chives

chopped coriander

salt, mill pepper

Fried spinach

1 bunch of spinach

soy oil for frying

Preparation mode

Loin

Place the loin in the oven at 200 ° C for 50 minutes (leave in the plastic packaging without opening).

Remove the plastic cover and put another 10 minutes in the oven

Crumbs

Fry the bacon, add the pineapple, apple and let it caramelize.

Put the banana.

Add the butter, onion, garlic and girl’s finger.

Add the dried fruits and nuts.

Add the cracker and let it toast.

Season with salt, black pepper, chives and cilantro

Fried spinach

Remove the spinach leaves (do not wash).

Fry in hot oil and dry.

Season with salt

Assembly

Place the flour in the dish, arrange the sliced ​​loin on top, drizzle with barbecue sauce.

Garnish with fried spinach.

It can be served with white rice, mashed potato, sweet or asterix.

Preparation time

60 MIN

Tenderloin barbecue Seara Gourmet with fruit farofa and fried spinach

Photo: TudoGostoso / TudoGostoso

Servings

4 servings

