Colombian singer Maluma continues to conquer hearts in every song, in every concert he gives. With his professional activity slowed by the coronavirus in recent months, we have had the opportunity to see where the artist usually lives when he is not on one of his tours.

In an interview for Architectural Digest US, Maluma showed the interior of his large mansion located in an area surrounded by vegetation in Medellín, in his native Colombia. As AzMagazine tells, this house has four floors, modern decor, a private elevator and its own chef.

But houses are not made to be told with words, but to be seen with images or videos. So here we leave you the video of his mansion with Maluma as master of ceremonies.

Mansions aside, during this quarantine we have also seen how the Colombian artist multiplied his activity on social networks, especially on his Instagram account, where a couple of days ago he surprised us with a tender image.

The “baby Maluma” causes a furor among his followers

The Colombian shared a photograph that soon conquered all his fans. The image almost reaches a million likes and in it we can see a very young Maluma who was already pointing ways. With a stylish cap and his finger on his nose, the singer was already demonstrating his “flow”.

Among the most prominent comments, surely one of the funniest was that of the user “novelasjuanluismlm”, who wrote: “That was indeed Maluma Baby.”

Controversy over his flight to Miami

After passing the quarantine in Medellín, Maluma decided to fly to Miami to reprimand his professional activity. However, until June 15, international commercial flights are totally prohibited due to the coronavirus crisis.

There were some users who, after some photos of the artist in Miami, accused him of having broken the law. However, from the Foreign Ministry of Colombia it was clarified that the singer did not use a commercial flight, as reported by the Bolavip website.

Maluma flew in his private plane to the United States. No restrictions apply to this type of flight. So the singer’s flight was totally legal.

The most personal Maluma, in a YouTube documentary

If, in the absence of Maluma’s concerts, you can settle for a documentary about his life, remember that This month marks one year of the release of “What was, what I am, what I will be”, a tape of an hour and a half in which we observe how the singer grew and the efforts he made to succeed.

In the documentary, with very diverse testimonies, we see the humble origins of the singer. From his childhood when he dreamed of being a footballer, the controversy after the success of “Cuatro Babys” or collaborations with great artists such as Ricky Martin or Shakira.

Without further delay, here is the documentary:

