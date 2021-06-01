Tender photo of Mia Khalifa with Bella Poarch in her video

Sweet photo of Mia Khalifa with Bella Poarch in her video | Instagram

The beautiful Tiktok celebrity Bella Poarch Together with the model and businesswoman Mia Khalifa shared a very cute photo where they appear behind the scenes of her most recent video.

The name of Mia khalifa Thanks to its popularity and Poarch’s success on Tiktok, the video he released entitled “Build a Bitch“It became a huge hit in its first week of release.

Khalifa retweeted the Photo in which they are shown together wearing the characteristic costume of Bella’s video, it is a complete jumpsuit that seems to be made of patches, it also has a kind of high silver metal necklace.

The combination of their names and that of other personalities that also appear in the Official video of the tiktoker were the perfect combination for a resounding success.

The photo was shared by Khalifa on May 19, being that on the 13th was when they released the single on YouTube, on the Poarch channel precisely.

It is likely that several fans of the Lebanese model upon learning that she had appeared in a new video immediately thought that it was the ones she recorded back in 2014.