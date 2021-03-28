Tender kiss from Chayanne for his fans at a concert! | AFP

The singer Puerto Rican Chayanne, one of the most beloved characters by his audience, shared a video on Instagram remembering one of his concerts, where he threw some tender kisses for his fans.

Again Elmer Figueroa Arce full name of the interpreter of “I leave all“She left her fans more than in love thanks to this action she carried out and with which surely some of those present will continue to dream of her from the day they lived it.

For years the singer He managed to become a celebrity and not only in music but also in entertainment because he decided to venture both on the small screen and on the big screen, playing various characters that some of them continue to remember as well as their film and television projects.

However, he has been mostly known as a personality and music star, which is why he is also highly loved by his audience, because he has focused on working in this field exclusively for a few years.

For 43 years the interpreter of “Give me give me“alongside Jennifer Lopez, she has dedicated herself to pampering her fans through her presentations, concerts, interviews and press conferences.

Thanks to his charismatic personality, he manages to conquer anyone, what is surprising is that this applies to both men and women, making it clear that it is also part of the admiration that is felt for him and not precisely in a loving way.

For this reason, in some videos that he himself has shared on his official Instagram account, the singer always compiles the most interesting, significant or what perhaps for him was the most representative of said concert.

This applies to the video that Chayanne shared on April 13, 2019, where he appeared at one of his impressive concerts.

Everybody needs a kiss, “he wrote.

In his video, although it lasts only a few seconds, he appears throwing some kisses to those present, as in his description he mentions, everyone needs kisses and if they are from his part much more.

Unfortunately, the video has no sound although surely the cries of emotion have been heard when seeing Chayanne throwing those tender kisses for those present, perhaps now you understand why he is so loved by his audience and that is that the singer is more than natural and sincere with your actions.

Whenever the opportunity presents itself, he takes the opportunity to thank his fans (who by the way are of all ages) for the support they have given him throughout his career, this because thanks to his audience and fans he has managed to become all a star for which he always takes the opportunity to share his most sincere thanks by returning a little of the love that has been given to him.

So far the video has 333 thousand 885 views and 2 thousand 334 comments, of which many of them wish that those kisses were given to them in person, others agree with their premise very excited with the reflection they made.

Something that also draws the attention of Chayanne is that in most of his concerts he usually wears dark clothes, most of them are black with some red details, in the video he appears with a button-down shirt but without sleeves, thus showing off his arms.

Despite being 52 years old, Lele Pons’ uncle in-law maintains a spectacular figure, because thanks to the discipline that he has maintained for years, he exercises and practices his dance steps daily, with which he manages to maintain his perfect muscles. .