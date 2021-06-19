Tender courtship between Millie Bobby Brown and Bon Jovi’s son | AP

For a few weeks it was speculated that there was a love affair between Millie Bobby Brown, the protagonist of the series Stranger things Y Jake bongiovi son of the famous singer Jon Bon JoviRecently he was seen with the actress walking together very loving.

Being Bobby Brown one of the actresses and celebrities who has stood out in Hollywood since his foray and success in acting thanks to Netflix, on constant occasions, a lot of attention has been paid to the love couples he has had.

It was in New York where the two were seen together, taking a daily walk while holding hands with quite casual clothes and their masks, because although it seems that we still do not continue in a pandemic of which fortunately it is a little more controlled.

According to the Page Six portal, this is the first time that the couple has gone out in public, hence the excitement of everyone at this time.

Read also: In a tight swimsuit, Lana Rhoades shows off her incredible silhouette

Jacob Hurley Bongiovi was born on May 7, 2002, he is currently 19 years old as already mentioned, he is the son of rock singer Jon Bon Jovi, like his father he is also a musician and although he is a little more reserved in terms of social networks has been gradually becoming known, especially due to the fact that now he is dating the actress star of one of Netflix’s most acclaimed series.

As for the beautiful British actress and model Millie Bobby Brown He was born on February 19, 2004 in Marbella, Spain, he is currently 17 years old and is a celebrity not only in show business but also in social networks because to this day he has 46.1 million followers in the application.

It may interest you: With a sheet Jennifer Lopez covers her exquisite figure!

It seems that the new couple was taking care of Winnie the actress’s dog, because on Twitter we found some photographs where Jake was carrying a bag with Winnie inside and in other photos Millie was doing it, it is really nice to see them share this responsibility together.

It was precisely a photo that Jake shared on his official Instagram account where he is seen with Bobby Brown, both in a car, in the description he wrote “bff” and a heart, immediately the British actress did the same only that also added a unicorn.

This publication has more than 126 thousand red hearts in addition to 25 comments, Bongiovi shared it on June 3, this led to think that between the two there was something more than just friendship.

Also read: Get to know the Netflix premieres for this weekend

Although the young musician has only 17 publications, his followers reach 160 thousand, his first publication was made on November 23, 2018 and the most recent two days ago.

surely thanks to his girlfriend, his talent and also his father’s name is that it begins to become more popular, as it did recently when he organized a strike in his school against the policies of the use of certain devices, due to a situation of the hottest thing in Parkland.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Love has been constantly emerging among celebrities for years, it is inevitable that this happens because it is the environment where they develop and at the same time grow so meeting someone outside of it for some is a bit complicated.

No doubt the fans of both stars hope to see a little more of this new courtship, which is expected to last a long time, especially since Millie and Jake look extremely tender together as a couple.