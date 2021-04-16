Tender and spring, Mia Khalifa looks like Selena Gómez | Instagram

Tender and spring, like few times, Mia Khalifa was seen on social networks with a dress identical to that of the beautiful Selena Gomez. The lebanese personality He decided to wear a very different style than his followers are used to and was surprised to discover that he looked like the former Disney star.

Mia Khalifa shared on Twitter and Instagram photos of her new and beautiful dress, something very different from what everyone is accustomed to, because it is pink with flowers, sleeves with great volume and length, yes, its charms make the neckline something very pronounced .

Apparently the former actress loved her spring outfit, which made a special emphasis on her waist and complemented it with a pair of chains and her hair completely loose. Mia looked very beautiful and above all different.

Like a true princess, the social media star and webcam model showed off her “dress in April”, but the surprise came when she discovered that it was the same dress that singer and actress Selena Gomez wore for a photo shoot.

Mia khalifa She shared her surprise and the images of her dress and the photographs of Selena on her Instagram stories, where both definitely look very beautiful and tender.