Tencent’s proposal in China so that minors are not hooked at night

Tencent has announced that it will use facial recognition to prevent minors from playing late at night in China. The video game giant thus wants to enforce the law imposed by the Chinese government in 2019, which, as described by NPR, includes up to six measures to prevent those under 18 from getting hooked.

Between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m., minors have the play time restricted to 90 minutes, except national holidays that can play up to a maximum of three hours. Other measures include a ban on explicit sexual or violent content, registration with real name and phone number in the game, and a monthly limit of the equivalent of $ 28- $ 57 in micropayments, depending on age.

Up to 60 games will include this “night watchman”

As Digital Trends describes, the new system is called “Midnight Patrol.” A kind of midnight watchman that will consist of a facial recognition system that scans the player’s face through the smartphone and compares it with the list of names and faces registered in the game. As soon as a minor exceeds the time established by Chinese regulations, the game will be blocked.

Tencent will include this system in about 60 of his games, including ‘King of Glory’ and ‘Peace Elite’, although ‘League of Legends’ will not be included initially.

Tencent will force this facial recognition to be used in those games. In case of not registering the face, the game will assume that it is a minor and it will automatically crash the game. According to Tencent, if an adult registers their face and the game is closed, they will have to register the face again and you should let them play.

Among the arguments to justify this system, as Sixth Tone describes, is the fact of controlling that minors are not being tricked into conducting microtransactions.

Tencent is one of the Chinese companies that collaborates with the Chinese government in the implementation of facial recognition systems for games, according to the local Xinhua media. A giant that also owns the WeChat messaging platform and that only during the first quarter of 2021 has generated some 5.7 billion euros in its gaming division.

Image | MChe Lee

Via | Gizmodo