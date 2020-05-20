Although System Shock has one of the most important legacies in the video game industry, it seems that the market currently does not have time for a third installment in the series. For the past couple of months the future of System Shock 3 has been in a limbo between cancellation and development. However, A great change has occurred today, which could change the course of this delivery forever.

Surprisingly, OtherSide, who are developing System Shock 3, have revealed that Tencent, China’s multi-billion dollar company, will support this project, however the extent to which they will be involved is unknown. Stephen Kick, CEO of Nightdive Studios, owners of the System Shock property, has made it clear that Tencent does not own the franchise, as originally thought, they following owners of the series rights.

@Nibellion Nightdive owns the System Shock franchise and IP, please don’t spread misinformation. – Stephen Kick (@pripyatbeast) May 20, 2020

This is what OtherSide said about it:

“We are pleased to announce that Tencent will be running the System Shock franchise. As a smaller Indie studio, it had been a challenge for us to run the project on our own. We believe that Tencent’s deep capabilities and experience as a leading gaming company will take the franchise to new heights. ”

However, the current state of development is unknown at the moment. Although this investment seems to ensure that System Shock 3 finally becomes a reality, a cancellation or third sale of franchise rights is a possibility, Everything will depend on the relationship between OtherSide and Tencent.

We remind you that at the beginning of the year, System Shock 3 lost its entire development team, so it would be better not to wait for a release this or next year. Similarly, you can check the first preview of this game here.

Via: OtherSide

