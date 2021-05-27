Tencent concerns drag down Hang Seng, down 0.2%

Shanghai (China), May 27 (EFE) .- The benchmark index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hang Seng, closed today with losses of 0.18% after information that indicates that Beijing has asked the digital giant Tencent to put its ‘fintech’ businesses in a financial affiliate that can be more closely supervised by the government.

The selective lost 52.81 points to 29,113.2, while the index that measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong stock market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, fell 0.07%.

Mixed sign between the sub-indices: Services (0.19%) and Commerce and Industry (0.07%) rose and Real Estate (0.13%) and Finance (0.51%) fell.

In the latter sector, the most affected was the local subsidiary of the state-owned Bank of China, BOC Hong Kong (-1.58%), while in real estate that dubious honor went to Country Garden (-1.6%) ).

After the aforementioned information, published by the economic news portal Caixin, Tencent fell 2.02%, although it was not the digital giant that fell the most today due to the decline in Meituan (-2.79%), which could be another of those affected by the Beijing campaign to regulate the fintech sector.

For its part, Alibaba rose 0.87%.

Among Chinese state securities, bad session for telephone operators such as China Mobile (-0.4%) and mixed final among oil companies, with Sinopec (+0.97%) ending in positive and Cnooc (-0.82%) in The other side of the coin.

The business volume of the session was 250,500 million Hong Kong dollars (32,276 million dollars, 26,461 million euros).

(c) EFE Agency