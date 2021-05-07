Ten years since Severiano Ballesteros’ goodbye

It’s been a decade since the goodbye of Severiano Ballesteros, whose life was taken by a brain tumor at the young age of 54. Although his memory will be eternal because his charisma transcended borders, well accompanied by sporting successes that made golf an important sport in Spain and that personally placed him among the greats of history.

Champion of two Augusta Masters, three British and four Ryder Cup, for example, he left an indelible mark, for his personal and human achievements.

It is always a good time to remember an exceptional being.