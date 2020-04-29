         Ten years of Steve Jobs’ letter that Flash vetoed on iPhone and iPad

Today they are fulfilled ten years of the letter written by Steve Jobs to Adobe, on the occasion of Flash. This technology predominated on the web a decade ago, providing animations on it, as well as the creation of apps, games and multimedia players of all kinds. However, with the launch of the iPhone in 2007, Apple refused to adopt it. A decision that earned him criticism for years.

On the occasion of the launch of the iPad on April 3, 2010, the controversy resurfaced because the new device was also unable to play Flash-made content. That was when Steve Jobs stepped in.

The six reasons why Apple did not adopt Flash on its new devices

In an open letter titled “Thoughts on Flash”, Jobs detailed up to six reasons why Apple would not adopt Adobe technology. Summarizing it, we have:

The argument that Flash was “open-source”, so vaunted at the time, it was fake. Although its products were widely available, the truth is that its fate was 100% in the hands of Adobe. Apple chose open web standards, such as HTML5, over Flash.

Apple opted for another standard technology for internet video, the H.264. In the mobile version of the websites, most of the flash videos were played under this standard.

The stability, security and performance they played an essential role. At the time, Flash had (and has) a bad reputation for these three qualities. In addition, Apple alleged that they had been waiting years to see a mobile device with Flash working. Something that never happened.

As for the battery, Jobs turned again to the H.264 standard built into mobile chips. Thanks to this, video could be decoded by hardware instead of software, a change much more energy efficient.

Flash came from a world where the mouse was necessary to interact with content. iOS had a multi-touch interface that meant many changes in the way the web was used. Pop-up menus, rollovers, and other mouse interactions could not be played.

Finally, the most important reason for Apple was prevent a third party from interposing your cloak between the platform and the developer. With it in the middle, apps can’t take advantage of the platform’s new APIs and technologies until the “layer” adopts them, adding an intermediary that slows down progress (or makes it impossible).

A series of compelling reasons that highlight the era in which they were exposed. A kind of border between the old, represented by the PC, and the new, embodied in mobile devices such as the iPhone and iPad.

Adobe’s response to Jobs

Adobe did not sit idly by. A few days later, he responded to Jobs’ letter with an ad campaign and a statement affirming his “love” for Apple. In it he focused on his role as a development tool, making life easier for multiplatform developers.

This point was precisely the one exposed at the end by Jobs in his letter. While cross-platform development is something that is sought in many software developments, the truth is that they must resort to functions that are present on all platforms to those who aspire to distribute their software. A kind of least common multiple, but that leaves out the particularities of the platforms.

For Apple, Flash was an obstacle to get modern and advanced apps on the iPhone and iPad. Adobe ensured for years that all problems would be magically resolved in the next iteration of Flash, something that ended up tiring tech viewers and companies like Apple.

In the end, the ubiquity of Flash was not the problem. What was debated then was which technologies would set the pace for the future. And in them, Flash did not have the best proposal. It only had its omnipresence as its main asset.

