Ten years have passed since Neymar’s first pumpkins to Real Madrid

Dressing Neymar in white has been one of the dreams that Florentino Pérez has left pending during his already long second stage as president of Real Madrid.

And if the Brazilian has not come to wear white, it has not been because the highest president has not tried, but because the player himself has been the one who has given him pumpkins.

In fact, this June 19 marks the 10th anniversary of the first time that Neymar, while at Santos, said ‘No’ to Real Madrid. The now PSG player had just been eliminated by Paraguay in the quarterfinals of the Copa América and, with Real Madrid’s interest in signing him, he had to confront the rumors and dispel them: “I’ll stay at Santos”, then said the carioca. And he did.

He stayed with the São Paulo team until 2013 when, with a Copa Libertadores under his arm, he joined FC Barcelona and began his stage in European football in which he would also win a Champions League and two Leagues.

More pumpkins in Paris

But that would not be the only time that Neymar gave Real Madrid pumpkins but the whites, who tried to sign him already when he was a PSG player, also stayed with the mold when the Brazilian agreed to stay in France.