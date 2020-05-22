On May 22, 2010 the fan from Palmeirense would say goodbye to his friend, the Parque Antárctica stadium, also known as Palestra Itália, in the 4-2 victory over Grêmio, for the third round of the Brazilian Championship that year.

Last match was 4 to 2 for Verdão over Grêmio (Photo: Palmeiras Archives)

Photo: Lance!

Exactly ten years ago, Marcos entered the field; Vítor, Danilo, Léo, Maurício Ramos and Armero; Edinho, Márcio Araújo, Marcos Assunção, Cleiton Xavier and Ewerthon; Souza, Vinícius and Paulo Henrique, under the command of interim Parraga, who replaced Antonio Carlos, who had just been fired. The goals were scored by Ewerthon (two), Maurício Ramos and Cleiton Xavier. On the other side, Jonas and Hugo took it out.

The stadium was then the stage for that last match. On the field, party, but outside, the period was troubled, with criticism of the board. The place has always been the same, where today the modern Allianz Parque is located, opening in May 1902. However, Palmeiras only set foot there for the first time 15 years later, in 1917. From there until May 22, 2010 , there were 1065 wins, 317 draws and 188 losses, with 3693 goals scored and 1485 goals conceded. The goalkeeper Marcos played the most (212 games), followed by Ademir da Guia (184), Heitor (171), Galeano (167) and Velloso (153). The greatest strikers in the stadium are, in this sequence, Heitor (175), Luizinho Mesquita (65), Evair (54), Romeu Pellicciari (53) and Edmundo (51).

It is also worth remembering (and a lot) the titles won there. The biggest one, the 1999 Libertadores Cup on top of Deportivo Cali, but also Mercosul (1998), Rio-São Paulo (1933), Paulistas, among others.

The old Parque Antarctica gave way to Allianz Parque in November 2014, two years later than expected. Since then, Palmeiras won a Brazilian Cup and two Brazilian Championships.

