Ten-year sanction for a Russian referee related to a case of rigging

06/09/2021 at 6:27 PM CEST

.

The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Committee decided sanctioning Russian referee Sergey Lapochkin for ten years, provisionally disqualified since last March 25 for failing to comply with various articles of the disciplinary regulations on fraud, bribery, corruption and party integrity.

For UEFA, Lapochkin violated articles 11 and 12 of its regulations by failing to fulfill their duty to report contacts to arrange a match, which, according to Russian media, was one of qualification for the Europa League in 2018 between Ventspils of Latvia and French Bordeaux, which the French team won 1-0 away

UEFA will ask FIFA to extend the sanction to the referee worldwide.

In a statement, UEFA also confirmed that its Ethics Commission closed with sanction other proceedings such as the one initiated against the Ventspils club, which it has excluded from its competitions for seven years, up to the 2027-2028 season included, for failing to comply with the same articles of its regulations that the Russian referee sanctioned.

Likewise, the procedures opened for the same breaches of the former club official were concluded. Adlan Shishkanov, punished in perpetuity, already Nikolajs Djakins active, sanctioned for four years to carry out any activity related to football.

UEFA will ask FIFA to extend both sanctions worldwide.

The body also announced that the chairman of its Appeals committee declared the Maltese club Hamrun Spartans ineligible to participate in the next edition of the Champions League 2021-22 for not meeting the admission criteria required by article 4.01 (g) of the Regulations of the competition.