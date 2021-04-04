Ten teams will participate in the official test of the DTM in Hockenheim

The new era of the DTM is about to begin in Hockenheim, stage that will host the official preseason test of the German competition. A test session that will take place between April 7 and 8 and that will serve as the starting point for the 35th season of a series that has undergone an enormous transformation. And it is that the new era of the DTM not only has its main change in the GT3, but it is full of news. In fact, Ferrari will be present on the DTM grid and the event will feature an Indian driver, in both cases for the first time in history.

Many are the incentives of the new stage of the DTM, even when there are projects and teams that have not yet closed the last fringes to be on the championship grid. In fact, the DTM test in Hockenheim will only have ten teams, although among them is the Red Bull project with Alex Albon and AF Corse, the various ‘customer teams’ of BMW, Audi and Mercedes-AMG that will allow to see the duel between Sheldon and Kelvin Van der Linde, several former Formula 1 drivers in action, a female like Sophia Flörsch and proper names from the ‘past’ DTM such as Nico Müller and Mike Rockenfeller.

Drivers like Timo Glock and Lucas Auer, with great experience and victories in the DTM, know that the official preseason test is very important and that you have to take advantage of each lap and do your homework to start the season on the right foot. With the arrival of the GT3, the importance of the Hockenheim test grows even more both for the drivers and teams, as well as for ITR, even when there is another test scheduled at Lausitzring. It will be necessary to see to what extent all the actors of the new DTM take advantage of the time in the four four-hour sessions of this test held in the reference circuit of the contest.