The Covid-19 changed the world and thus also changed the world of sports, it will be necessary from now on to pay more attention to hygiene in general in sports and to adapt some areas of the facilities with that same purpose, here my recommendations to the reopen time:

1- Total cleaning and disinfection with the products used for such purposes and abundant water in the play and public areas, especially in the hygienic and sanitary services, equipment, exercise machines in the gyms, and the administrative offices, both in public as well as private facilities.

2- Mainly use, whenever possible, outdoor installations and closed or indoor installations, improve natural ventilation, opening existing doors and windows or other openings.

3- Reduce the presence of the public, in the event that their presence is foreseen, up to a limit of half the capacity of the installation, for example if 400 people can accommodate only 200 spectators, so that there is no crowding of the public. Gyms likewise cut service hours in half.

4- Avoid the use of air conditioning equipment in the facilities that have it and in its administrative areas and, in case of forced use, disinfect the equipment system.

5- Place in the bathrooms dressing rooms as a mandatory rule, soap or alcohol dispensers and that these, the dressing rooms, have a rigorous sanitation program before, during and after using it.

6- Implement the placement of the so-called disinfection tunnels (a new team, in the country) in public entrances and athletes’ locker rooms.

7- Organize the row of entrances and exits, keeping the recommended prudent distance of 2 meters and mark them on the floors.

8- Place at the entrances where there is a public presence, alcohol dispensers, either manual or with equipment. If necessary, think about using the mask.

9- Ensure the supply of quality drinking water on training days and events with the public. Includes disinfection of cisterns if any.

10- Inform by means of labels, posters, flyers or others the hygiene and disinfection measures regulated in each facility, both for the public and for athletes.

