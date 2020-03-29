Borges he suffered from insomnia: all those unanimous nights that appear in his stories have an autobiographical component. “What is insomnia?”, He wrote in The number, “the question is rhetorical; I know the answer too well. ” In fact, an interesting experience is reading the stories of Ficciones and El Aleph in the dark silence of three in the morning, when one is crossed by that feeling of unreality that accompanies the hallucination of not sleeping.

That is a key to reading. But, on the other hand, with paradoxes, with his eternal mirrors and labyrinths, Borges was able to model realism with the tools of fantastic literature. And the same what Bioy Y Cortázar, and sometimes Cesar Aira Y Fogwill, the fantastic genre takes in its stories the form of a nightmare. From not sleeping to not wanting to sleep. In his stories, the dream and the confinement cross borders continuously.

Why is Borges a classic? Because he always speaks in the present. And today, as we are going through an exceptional situation due to the most serious pandemic of the century, reading it is a way of understanding why the impossibility of going out on the street makes us what it makes us.

Here are some stories to get into his work:

An iconic tale that begins with the death of Beatriz Viterbo and with Borges-character acting as a modern Dante led by a mediocre and gray Virgilio —such a Carlos Argentino Daneri—, which takes him to a hellish basement from where there is a point , an aleph, with which you can see the vastness of the world. We do not know if Beatriz loved Dante or not; what we know from the aleph is that Beatriz Viterbo did not love Borges.

There were several interventions and rewrites on “El Aleph”: the first was by the author himself, who added a postscript years later. Among the most outstanding rewrites, without a doubt, are those of Fogwill (in “Help him”) and Hernán Vanoli.

Following the path of the Divine Comedy in Borges, this story tells the story of a young librarian, Juan Dahlmann, who after having almost died in a hospital bed – there is an autobiographical echo of the time in which Borges worked in the Miguel Cané Municipal Library— has a slight recovery and must travel to the field it administers. But before arriving, while reading Dante in a town store, he finds himself involved in a knife fight with a thug. Where is reality and where is delirium? Dahlmann left the hospital or is it all a dream with a heroic ending to justify his death? As it says Laura Rosato, director of the Jorge Luis Borges Study Center under the National Library, you can read “The South” in line with “The night face up”, by Julio Cortázar: both share an atmosphere of hallucination and nightmare.

“The House of Asterion”

Precisely Cortázar address in his first book – the first with his last name, not with the pseudonym Jorge Denis – the subject that Borges touches on “La casa de Asterión”. But there where Cortázar makes him romantic, Borges takes him towards a philosophical and metaphysical profile. Asterion lives in a house with infinite doors that is, in reality, a labyrinth. You don’t have to go out for what you never do, but countless animals and men do. He lives an infinite reality in an infinite space and in an infinite time that, however, completes nine-year cycles – like the circles of Dante’s Hell, perhaps? – where groups of men look for him so that he liberates them from the evil. The end is … unexpected. But not in the style of Cortázar, who wins by knock out, but in the style of Borges, who, when closing a door, opens an abyss.

In the form of a story within a story — so typical of Borges; debtor, at one point, of Cervantes-, this tale tells the story of a man who seeks the river of immortality. But every gift in turn contains a sacrifice. And this is how he, who seeks eternal life almost to death, ends up accompanied by a man completely devoted to animality to the point of having lost even the ability to speak — they are a sort of Robinson and Friday. His companion, we discover, is an immortal and not just any one. He is, perhaps, the most immortal of all: Homer.

“The Library of Babel”

Borges wrote this story in 1941, in Mar del Plata: surely it was at the house of Victoria Ocampo. It is a fantastic story where the universe is an infinite library made up of infinite hexagonal rooms. The library contains infinite volumes where the signs – the letters – are infinitely combined. Logically, in all those combinations, there must be one – and only one – that holds the truth of the universe. Librarians, then, are exegetes in search of that book. It is a great story, with a deep discussion on religion and philosophy. And it is one of the most claustrophobic ever written.

“Funes, the memorial one”

Borges recalls here the meeting he had with a man who suffered an accident and was bedridden. Funes has an immobile body but an agile mind like no one could have foreseen. It becomes a sort of divinity, a machine that remembers everything and that carries out implausible experiments that question the writer’s entire building of knowledge.

It is one of Borges’ most ambitious stories and has been worked by many writers and intellectuals from different profiles. It has been taken as a starting point for religious, psychological, mathematical, anthropological, scientific analysis, etc. John Coetzee, Nobel Prize for Literature, speaks of Funes in his book Diary of a bad year.

“Death and the Compass”

How much do you owe Umberto Eco Borges? Much. Not everything, of course, but a lot. This police tale is a clear example of the Borgo heritage that exists in The Name of the Rose. It is true that Eco never wanted to hide it: the monk who watches over the library was called Burgos.

In “Death and the Compass” a policeman chases a criminal through the labyrinth that is a city, believing that he has a power of observation worthy of Hercules Poirot – the detective of Christie Agatha– to discover that, in the end, he was only his opponent’s pawn.

Extra fact: José Pablo Feinmann He quoted this story as a section of his great novel Last days of the victim.

“Tlön, Uqbar, Orbis Tertius”

I like to think of it as a police story where, instead of looking for a criminal, the mystery is to find the volume of an Encyclopedia that can change the world. “Tlön …” begins with a dialogue between Borges and Bioy where they talk about mirrors. One of the two remembers a heresiarch who had said that mirrors and intercourse were equally abhorrent, because both multiplied the number of human beings. (Bioy, a long time later – Borges had already died – said in his memoir that he was delighted with the tribute of his friend, but that he would never have abhorred sex).

“Tlön, Uqbar, Orbis Tertius” is a great tribute to literature and the way that literature can intervene in reality: and, in fact, it does.

“The Memory of Shakespeare”

This story gives title to the last book published in life by Borges. There are four fantastic genre stories that look closely at science fiction. The volume opens with “Twenty-fifth of August, 1983” where a young Borges meets an old one – or vice versa: there is something of Bradbury there.

In “The Memory of Shakespeare” there is something from “We can remember it for you in bulk”, by Philip K. Dick, and also from Sleep in the Sun, by Bioy Casares. Borges does not propose technological or medical solutions, but rather intervenes a spell, a magic. Thus, Hermann Soergel receives the memory of Shakespeare. But “the memory of man is not a sum; it is a disorder of infinite possibilities ”, and shortly after accepting this gift that he hoped would rebel against the thoughts of the greatest writer in history, he meets a series of banalities that, little by little, are consuming his own personality.

“The shape of the sword”

There is a series of stories where Borges works on the theme of treason: “The shape of the sword”, “Theme of the traitor and the hero”, “Three versions of Judas”, etc. It was undoubtedly one of his great obsessions: when and why someone becomes a traitor, who he betrays, what loyalty quota hides behind a betrayal. Just as the subject of the double is another of his obsessions, the traitor does not escape double life.

In this story, an Englishman – who is actually Irish – flees to South America after participating in a revolution that was quenched by the British army. The writer Santiago Llach, who has an Infobae podcast dedicated to Borges, says that this is his most “Marxist” tale: all materialism is put at the service of a failed socialist revolution. A very interesting reading of an inexhaustible tale.

Bonus track: the “Conjectural Poem”

It is probably not the most famous – that will be the “Poem of the gifts” – but it is one of the most important. Borges conjectures the last moments of his ancestor Francisco Narciso de Laprida, when he will die at the hands of the Aldao montoneros. Laprida, the intellectual of the May Revolution, finds here his “South American destiny” —one loaded with blood and violence— with “the intimate knife to the throat.”

The poem was published in the newspaper La Nación in July 1943. Many — such as Maria Esther Vázquez– they read it a posteriori as a prophetic symbol of the rise of Peronism.