ten specimens are born in Andalusia

03/26/2021 at 07:40 CET

The bearded vulture continues with a firm step towards its recovery in Spain. The good news continues to happen for the future of this species, also in Andalusia, which has just set a true record of reproduction in captivity.

The Guadalentín bearded vulture breeding center, located in the Sierras de Cazorla, Segura y las Villas Natural Park (Jaén), has reached a world historical record with the birth of ten chickens of this species in the same season.

The last specimen to be born has been known as Guinness, which has hatched naturally at 12:45 am on Wednesday, March 24, weighing 150 grams.

The parents of this bearded vulture are Cabús, the oldest male, since he is over 30 years old, and Perea, a 12-year-old female, who has had her first chick this season, some specimens that are also the last that have teamed up as they paired up in October 2020.

The Regional Councilor for Agriculture, Carmen Crespo, highlighted that “this milestone at the global level & rdquor; supposes a “Unequivocal proof of the success of the program that is being carried out in Andalusia to conserve this endangered species & rdquor ;.

The breeding center currently has seven breeding pairs, one more than last year, and a total of twelve eggs have been obtained this season, of which ten were fertile.

The spawning began on December 7, 2020 with a Keno egg and the last chicken has been born after Perea has incubated it since January 29 of this year.

Since its opening in 1996, in the center of Guadalentín, now managed by the Vulture Conservation Foundation, 102 chicks of lammergeier were born and survived, counting the ten copies of this season.

The first specimen to hatch in this Andalusian center, located in a privileged area, at almost 1,300 meters of altitude, did so almost 20 years ago, specifically in February 2002.

The center is located in the Nava de San Pedro area, in the heart of the Sierras de Cazorla, Segura and Las Villas Natural Park.

The final objective of the Bearded Vulture Reintroduction Program developed by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Sustainable Development is achieve an autonomous and stable population of bearded vultures in Andalusia.

To do this, it is committed to the release of young specimens through the country breeding system or hacking, a technique, originally used in falconry, with which the Andalusian Government technicians pursue that the specimen assimilate the area of ​​the release as its place of birth and therefore return to it to settle and reproduce.

This same year, in January, the news was known that the bearded vulture has returned to the province of Granada as a breeding species half a century after it stopped. This milestone has been the result of the effort made through the reintroduction program of the Junta de Andalucía.

Specifically, they were two birds released in this province in 2013 and that had been born in captivity in Valcallent (Lérida) and Guadalentín (Cazorla).

The bearded vulture (Gypaetus barbatus) it became extinct in practically all of Spain towards the beginning of the 80s of the 20th century, but the determined action of several autonomous communities for the recovery of the species is already bearing fruit.

