ten smart watches for design lovers from 200 euros to 5,100 euros

If for you watches are a complement to your careful outfit and some designs and materials throw you back for being too sporty, in this premium smartwatch buying guide You will find models that, in addition to being very complete in their smart watch function, have extremely careful design, materials and finishes.

How is a premium smartwatch

Even if the line that separates premium smartwatches from standard models is fuzzyIn general, we find two variants: the most exquisite versions of technological brands, such as the Apple Watch with a Milanese strap, and the connected proposals of fashion and jewelry brands, which are often simpler in terms of metrics and notifications … in fact some are classified as “hybrid watches”. In any case, what makes the difference is the design and materials.

On the outside they are the materials that make the difference, leaving aside aluminum or silicone in favor of steel, leather, sapphire, among other common elements in jewelry.

The finishes and design are cared for, with a tendency to emulate classic watches with a circular dial, although there are some exceptions. Both for tastes and for the size of the wrist it is important to look at the size of the case, which ranges between 40 and 44 mm (although there are some exceptions). Larger ones have more battery and screen space, but may not be the best if your wrist is slim.

Regardless of the size of the screen, in premium watches the norm is to find OLED panels with resolutions greater than 300 x 300 pixels. The bigger the screen, the higher the resolution has to be. However and taking into account that we are going to use it outdoors, look for those with higher gloss delivery. In our reviews we usually explain how they look on sunny days.

Analyze how is the operating system of the watch: if the interface is friendly, if you can install applications, what functions it offers and its usability. This point is decisive in the user experience. The Samsung integrate Tizen, the Huawei HarmonyOS, the Apple Watch have WatchOS and many premium models integrate WearOS.

Despite the classy finishes and materials typical of “elegant” use scenarios, it is common for them to integrate sensor to record our activity, so it is interesting that they are resistant to water. What they support is measured in atmospheres (1 ATM = 10 meters deep) or in IP certification. Likewise, the crystals with Gorilla Glass better withstand possible bumps and scratches, something that will inevitably happen if you wear it on your wrist every day.

There are big differences in autonomy, but as a general rule the battery of the most basic smart watches lasts longer because their performance is inferior. The ideal is a balance between functions and autonomy.

Technology brands usually reserve the most premium materials for their high-end modelsSo you can find premium smartwatches starting at around $ 300, although connected versions from classic watchmakers are priced considerably higher.

Selection of premium smartwatch

Skagen Falster 5

The Skagen Falster 5 (254 euros) is a smartwatch with a most urban aesthetic thanks to its stainless steel strap with mesh fabric. With Wear OS, it registers the activity, heart rate and has GPS, being suitable also for swimming sports.

In addition to monitoring our movement, you will also receive notifications, calendars, you can control music, download apps, pay and use Google Assistant. Its battery lasts about a day.

Skagen Connected Men’s Touchscreen Smartwatch with Stainless Steel Strap SKT5200

Withings ScanWatch

Looks like a classic watch with a retro dot, but the hybrid Withings ScanWatch (279 euros) hides advanced functions of electrocardiogram, blood pressure monitor and oximeter, or what is the same, you can monitor how your heart is, breathing, sleep and of course, your activity.

It lacks GPS, so you will have to carry the mobile with you for greater precision and it is submersible up to 50 meters. It has more than 100 applications and be careful because its battery can last more than a month.

Withings ScanWatch – Hybrid Smartwatch with ECG, Blood Pressure Monitor and Oximeter, 38mm, Black

Emporio Armani Connected

The fifth generation of Emporio Armani smartwatches feature a stylish multi-colored stainless steel case and strap (although there is also a silicone version).

With Wear OS as the operating system, it has integrated GPS for greater precision in distance calculations, it offers activity monitoring, as well as notifications of emails, social networks, calendar and calls. A couple of cool extras for everyday use: you can pay with it and control the music.

Emporio Armani Smartwatch Connected Men’s Touch Screen with Stainless Steel Strap ART5020

Garmin Vivomove HR

The Garmin Vivomove HR (299 euros) is one of the most discreet smartwatches of the selectionIn fact, it is an elegant hybrid watch with a tactile analog dial, leather strap and a case suitable even for small wrists.

Among its metrics, stress monitor, heart rate, VO2 maximum calculation, as well as the classic steps, distance, calories. Depending on the use, its autonomy can range from 5 days to two weeks of use.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

Titanium is the material chosen by the Korean firm for the most premium version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium, which goes up to 659 euros on the official website

The Titanium Watch S3 is a version of the 45mm Bluetooth model that is otherwise exactly the same as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, that is, with constant activity log, heart rate reader, offers notifications on the wrist, access to apps, Samsung Pay payments, and the promise of features like the electrocardiogram (ECG) and blood pressure reading.

This forceful model, in dimensions and weight, stood out in our analysis for the completeness of the information provided after each workout, how robust it is against friction and sweat and how good the screen looks regardless of the situation.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch3 – 45mm Smartwatch, Bluetooth, Smartwatch Color Black, Steel [Versión española] (SM-R840NZKAEUB)

Huawei Watch 3 Pro

If the previous Huawei Watch GT2 Pro (197 euros) left us with a great taste in our mouths in our analysis and is an affordable alternative if you want a premium smartwatch without spending too much, the latest installment aims higher.

With a minimalist design with options for leather or titanium straps in the Watch 3 Pro Elite version (599 euros), the Chinese firm has not skimped on finishes and materials, with sapphire crystal, titanium body and ceramic back.

Very complete in terms of sensors, with innovations such as the drop sensor, skin temperature measurement or continuous SpO2 monitoring, the Watch 3 Pro maintains its commitment to sport with more than 100 sports modes and up to three weeks of autonomy. This new generation is also available with 4G to forget about the mobile.

HUAWEI Watch 3 Pro Classic + Freebuds Pro Black – 4G titanium smartwatch with 1.43 ” AMOLED sapphire screen, eSIM for calls and independent connectivity, brown leather strap

Apple Watch 6 Milanese Loop

One of the strengths of Apple smartwatches is their versatility, not only aesthetically, but also because you can change the strap with a wide variety of designs and materials … and it will probably be more affordable than editions as exclusive as Hermès.

But if you are looking for something premium with the Apple sign, the Apple Watch Series 6 in 40 mm Milanese Loop version with 4G connectivity is the starting point (679 euros).

Steel case and strap, everything else is identical to the rest of the family, constituting Apple’s most advanced smartwatch. It implements functions such as the always-on screen, the ECG sensor to perform electrocardiograms and comes with new features such as blood oxygen measurement and an always-on altimeter. Its screen is also somewhat better, in this case brighter. The autonomy of this watch is around the day – day and a half depending on the use.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) Graphite Stainless Steel Case – Graphite Milanese Loop Bracelet

Montblanc Summit 2+

Skimming the thousand euro barrier is a such an iconic jewelery brand as Montblanc and his Summit 2+ (985 euros) that we have had the opportunity to analyze.

Classic design with a calfskin strap, sapphire crystal dial and steel case for this smartwatch with Wear OS as the operating system that looks the most premium.

Among its strengths, the quality of its AMOLED screen and the completeness of its sensors, with heart rate measurement, altimeter, accelerometer, gyroscope and ambient light. Depending on the use, the autonomy ranges from one to five days.

TAG HEUER Connected

The TAG HEUER Connected with a 45 mm steel case costs 1,900 euros, the same material as for the strap. Premium materials don’t end here: its back is made of ceramic and the glass of its OLED panel is sapphire (with 326 ppi).

With Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor to move Wear OS, this elegant and understated watch has a sporty character with integrated GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, QZSS, plus heart rate measurement, compass, accelerometer, gyroscope. Sports you can log include running, cycling, indoor gym, and golf.

With a microphone and NFC for payments, this smartwatch from the Swiss brand offers an autonomy of approximately one day.

Hublot Big Bang Connected

Hublot is another institution and, if the budget allows it, the Big Bang Connected are Biggest words when it comes to premium design.

With ceramic and titanium options and an AMOLED touch screen protected by sapphire glass, it integrates a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB storage.

Its operating system is Wear OS and as a curiosity, the software has some exclusive features, such as own dials or the possibility of changing the sphere during the day automatically with works of art.

Its autonomy is one day And according to the brand, it is charged by induction and costs 2.5 hours, which is not little. From 5100 euros

In Xataka Selección we publish the best offers in technology, computers and electronics from the main internet businesses. Prices and availability may vary after publication.