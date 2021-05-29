Ten rules to keep in mind for the upcoming Eurocup

05/28/2021 at 8:26 PM CEST

With the Euro just around the corner, UEFA clarified ten important points on its website to take into account with respect to the regulations that the continental competition of selections will have.

First, the Henri Delaunay trophy given to the champion will remain with UEFA after the ceremony. The winners will be left with a life-size replica, in addition to 40 gold medals for the champions and 40 silver for the second.

PENALTIES AND DORSALS

In the event of a match from a last group stage match between two teams that are tied for all, their classification will be determined with a penalty shootout, something that has never happened in the Euro.

UEFA also pointed out that the numbers of summoned increased due to the risks of the pandemic, and the numbers allowed will go from 1 to 26, leaving the first reserved for goalkeepers and the rest to free choice. Regarding a game that must be suspended, the rule aims to play it the next day.

After finishing the matches, the protocol also determines that a footballer from each team must attend the press on the pitch. And all the members of each team must carry their passport to be able to transport themselves.