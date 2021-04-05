Ten points to be champions

04/04/2021 at 11:33 PM CEST

Pol Ballús

The final stretch of the Premier League is for Manchester City a recount of the dates they have left to regain the title. After the victory of the de Guardiola, and Manchester United, they know they can be champions in four days. The ‘citizens’ lack at most 10 points to be champions.

They take a 14-point lead over Manchester United, although the Red Devils have one less game under their belt. In the most demanding of scenarios for the ‘citizens’, that is, counting that those of Solskjaer no points are left between now and the end of the season, the Guardiola they need three wins and a draw in seven games to regain their championship crown.

In the best of cases, instead, they could win it with two more victories. If United lose their next two games, Guardiola’s men would be enough to beat Leeds and Aston Villa to be league champions on April 21.

Octopus De Bruyne

One of the names of the weekend for Manchester City was again that of Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian shone in the Mancunian triumph in Leicester, elevating his match with a delicious pass in the second goal of the match, the work of Gabriel Jesus. However, it was another of the virtues of De Bruyne the one that most impressed Pep.

The Belgian registered a total of 14 ball recoveries in the duel. 10 more, for example, than the rival Wilfried Ndidi, one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier. “I think there is nothing that better explains the identity of our team & rdquor ;, he reasoned. Guardiola at a press conference, to add: “If one of the best players in the group works like this, how will the rest not? Everyone’s work is undeniable, during the five years that I have been here. It’s one of the things that makes me proudest & rdquor ;.