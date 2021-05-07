Ten people hospitalized for Q fever during a visit to a cave in Bizkaia

A total of ten people have been hospitalized for Q fever and another 19 are suspicious of being infected after having visited the Baltzola caves in the Biscayan municipality of Dima.

As reported by the Health department, the 29 people visited the cave during the incubation period of the disease, which goes from 14 to 39 days, so access has been closed. These caves can be visited with a rope that guides the route and also widely used by climbers.

The onset of the symptoms of the first suspected cases took place in mid-April and since then the Department of Health and the rest of the institutions have launched the cleaning and disinfection of caves by an authorized company and fenced access to prevent the passage of animals.

Q fever is an infection caused by the Coxiella burnetii bacteria and is transmitted to humans through animals; generally sheep, goats and cattle.

Acute infection is characterized in humans by fever, headache and muscle pain, accompanied by lung infection and liver involvement.