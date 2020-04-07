The authorities believe that they may have been infected by the clinic staff

EFE –

Ten newly born have been diagnosed with coronavirus in a maternity hospital in the Romanian city of Timisoara despite the fact that their mothers have given a negative test, so the authorities believe it possible that they have been infected by the clinic staff.

“The test results show that a total of 10 newly born They have tested positive for COVID-19 “in recent days, the Romanian Ministry of Health said in a statement published Tuesday by the local agency Agerpres.

These diagnoses correspond to the tests carried out on 49 mothers together with their children newly born in the maternity of the Municipal Hospital of Timisoara, in the west of the country, since April 1.

“Only one mother is hospitalized in the health unit,” while the remaining nine left the hospital with their respective babies between April 2 and 4 and are in quarantine at their homes, said the Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru .

So far, the newly born they would not have symptoms of the disease (COVID-19) caused by the new coronavirus.

The minister has ordered an epidemiological investigation at the center to establish the origin of the infections.

As announced by the Government on Sunday, a total of 25 people, including doctors, women who had already given birth and a pregnant woman, had hitherto been positive in the maternity of the Municipal Hospital of Timisoara.

Romania has confirmed to date 4,417 cases of infection by coronavirus and 182 deaths of patients diagnosed with COVID-19. AND