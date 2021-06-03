Ten killed in a shooting in Egypt for a revenge between families

Ten people, including two minors, died and at least nine were injured on Wednesday in a shooting caused by a dispute between families in the Egyptian province of Qina, in the center of the country, reported the Interior Ministry.

Fifteen people have been arrested for this massacre, Interior indicated in a statement in which it explained that, according to preliminary investigations, the detainees had “opened fire on a minibus in revenge for the death of a family member. “

Members of another family were traveling in this minibus, including Women and children, According to the note, which does not explain the causes that originated this incident, still confusing, or if all the deceased are from the same family.

Among the fatalities, the note details, there are two boys aged eight and 15, six adults between the ages of 20 and 65 and two other people whose identity and age have not yet been confirmed.

The town where the massacre took place is on the banks of the Nile River, in the center of the country.