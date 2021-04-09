Ten keyboard shortcuts that will make your life easier

Keyboard combinations for Windows.Pexels.

Keyboard shortcuts are used to navigate the computer more quickly

We bring you ten combinations in Windows to increase your productivity

Beyond a few simple keyboard shortcuts like “Ctrl + C” (to copy) or “Ctrl + V” (to paste), we usually end up using the mouse to do all the steps we want with the computer. Although it is a valid option, there are tricks that will allow us to be faster and more productive.

We explain ten keyboard shortcuts in Windows that will simplify your life. To put them into practice you will only have to hold down the keys indicated before and after the plus sign “+”.

“Windows + E”. It is used to open the file explorer automatically. “Windows + S”. This command allows us to open the Windows search box quickly, which helps us to search for any file that we have stored on our computer or to search for information on the Internet. “Ctrl + S”. The shortcut allows you to save the file that is in the window that we have open. “Ctrl + A”. It is used to select everything that appears in the window that we have open. “Ctrl + Shift + Esc”. This command is used to open the task manager and manage open programs. It is one of the most important because it allows you to close the programs that have been hung. The Shift key is the one with an up arrow and sits above the Ctrl key. “Windows + D”. This shortcut minimizes all windows at once. Therefore, it can be very useful when someone comes to whom we do not want to show what we had open on the computer. To reopen the windows, we will only have to press the same combination. “Ctrl + W”. It is another very useful combination to quickly hide the windows. In this case, the shortcut quickly closes the window that is currently open. “Ctrl + Shift + T”. This command is used to undo the previous action. That is, it reopens the window that we have closed, either willingly or by mistake. “Print Screen”. By pressing this key we will be taking a screenshot. To save it we will have to go to any editing program and hit it with “Ctrl + V”. If you only want to take a screenshot of the active screen, press “Ctrl + Print Screen”. “Windows + left or right arrow”. This last combination is used to place several windows in parallel, which can be very useful to replace the use of two monitors.