The “unequivocal” drop in patients with symptoms and the lower viral load of SARS-Cov-2 give a glimpse of the possible end of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a group of ten Italian experts from different medical specialties.

In the document « Sars-CoV-2 in Italy today and Covid-19 » experts pointed out that in the country, one of the most hit in the world by the outbreak, there is a « unequivocal » fall of patients with symptoms and hospitalizations. In addition, they indicate as relevant data the increase in cases « Weakly positive », sick people who might not be contagious.

“Unequivocal clinical evidence has long shown a marked reduction in Covid-19 cases with symptoms. The need for hospitalization for symptoms attributable to viral infection is now a rare phenomenon and related to asymptomatic or little symptomatic patients. Virological evidence has shown a steady increase in cases with low or very low viral load. Studies are underway to explain why. At this time, the international scientific community is wondering about the real capacity of these paucisymptomatic and asymptomatic subjects to transmit the infection, ”the document reads.

The text is signed by Alberto Zangrillo, Matteo Bassetti, Arnaldo Caruso, Massimo Clementi, Luciano Gattinoni, Donato Greco, Lucà Lorini, Giorgio Palù, Giuseppe Remuzzi and Roberto Rigoldi. a cross-sectional scientific group made up of virologists, anesthesiologists and epidemiologists. They are professionals often present in the media and who tend to disagree with other more prudent colleagues, convinced that the virus has not changed at all and has weakened sopo apparently and thanks to measures of confinement and social distancing.

Disagreement among experts

One of those who questioned the position of these specialists the most was Massimo Galli, director of the infectious diseases department of the Sacco hospital in Milan, and another of the most respected scientists in Italy. Galli said on Wednesday in a RAI program, Claiming that the virus has weakened « is insane and irresponsible. » « The new outbreaks that register here and what is happening in Germany and China deny it every day, » He said, referring to new outbreaks in Beijing and at a German slaughterhouse.

« We have to distinguish between the final part of an epidemic, which presents less serious cases because many have already died and other people at risk remained at home, and the constant desire to repeat that the virus has weakened. This is nonsense, because otherwise it is not understood why the same virus that came from Italy is causing disasters in Brazil and in other parts of the world ”Galli said.

Also Silvio Brusaferro, Franco Locatelli, Giuseppe Ippolito and Giovanni Rezza, from the technical scientific committee that advises the government, do not miss the opportunity to warn that the virus does circulate less, but it is still there and is no less aggressive.

The director of the Padua laboratory Andrea Crisanti, who implemented the model of mass testing that was key to stopping the spread of contagion in Veneto, also referred in recent days to the alleged lower viral load of SARS-Cov-2, something that he said they have no evidence scientific. In addition, he warned that behind the apparently reassuring data of the last weeks « Is there something that does not work », since the contagion curve is still low but constant.

