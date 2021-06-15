Ten incredible winning streaks in sports history including Bara de ‘Pasqui’

Last Sunday, handball Barcelona crowned with its triumph in the final of the Champions League a perfect season in which I won all 61 games I played, saying goodbye in the best way possible to Xavi Pacual ‘Pasqui’, who has been his technician for the last twelve years.

The streak is incredible and is unprecedented in handball history but it is in other sports, both for teams and individuals, where unthinkable feats were achieved. Here we review ten of them, starting with Milan of Fabio Capello.

The 58 games of Capello’s Milan

If we talk about the major European football leagues, we must highlight the record of Fabio Capello’s Milan, who added 58 games without losing between May 1991 and March 1993. In this case it should be pointed out that we are not talking about triumphs but about matches without fall defeated.

Nadal’s 81 matches on clay

The best streak of a tennis player on a specific surface is, of course, Rafael Nadal on clay. The manacor was 81 games without biting the dust. Specifically, since the quarterfinals of the 2005 Valencia tournament, played at the beginning of April, when he fell against the Russian Igor Andreev, and the final of the 2007 Hamburg tournament, played in mid-May, when he lost the final to Roger Federer. In total, more than two years without knowing defeat …

Edwin Moses’ 122 wins over the 400 hurdles

This story is interesting because its outcome occurred in Spain. The American Edwin Moses, hands down the best 400 hurdler of all time, was unbeaten for a decade, between 1977 and 1987, achieving a total of 122 consecutive wins. The streak ended on June 4 at the Vallehermoso stadium in Madrid, when Moses was overtaken by his compatriot Danny Harris.

UCLA’s 88 triumphs in college basketball

Within the American university sport, the streak of the UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles) basketball team is legendary, which achieved 88 victories between January 1971 and January 1974. In total, sum 1,084 days without losing a game. The most curious thing is that his ‘executioner’ was the same rival he had last succumbed to, Notre Dame. Leading the team was John wooden, considered the best coach in the history of the NCAA.

The 154 victories of judoka Teddy Riner

Teddy rinerFrench sports legend, he went almost ten years without losing a match. ‘Teddy Bear’ had 38 tournaments without losing when he was defeated by the Japanese Kageura in the round of 16 of the 2020 Paris Grand Slam. The ten-time world champion and two-time Olympic gold do not lose a match since September 13, 2010, precisely to another Japanese, Aiki Kamikawa. His streak was 154 straight wins.

The 87 victories of Julio Csar Chvez in the ring

The Mexican Julius Caesar Chvez, one of the best boxers of all time, won his first 87 fights in a row between 1980 and 1993, until his nil fight against the American Pernell whitaker with the WBC wlterweight title at stake. A few months later he would suffer his first defeat to Frankie randall.

All 887 fights won by Alexander Karelin

To speak of Alexander Karelin is to speak of Greco-Roman wrestling. The Russian has 887 victories and just two defeats in almost 20 years of professional activity, one in 1987 and another in the final of the 2000 Sydney Games, against the American. Rulon Gardner, thus putting an end to a career marked by three Olympic golds and nine world championships. His dominance was such that went six years without conceding a single point against during their fights.

Jahangir Khan’s 555 victories

The greatest squash player of all time, pakistan Jahangir khan, added 555 consecutive victories between 1981 and 1986, when he was defeated by the New Zealand Ross Norman in the World Cup final that year. Khan He won six World Cups, the first at just 17 years old.

The 470 games won by Esther Vergeer

The dutch Esther vergeer He is one of the great paralympic sports stars of all time. His winning streak in wheelchair tennis is 470 matches, since his loss to Daniela di toro at Sydney International in 2003 until his retirement a decade later. With 21 individual Grand Slam titles and seven Paralympic golds, we are talking about a legend.