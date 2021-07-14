Ten ideas to listen better

Although it may seem simple, the truth is that the ability to listen is one of the most difficult skills to learn and practice. Although we spend much of our time listening to other people, many times we get distracted, we begin to formulate responses before our interlocutor finishes, or we interrupt to make a comment. All of this prevents us from really understanding the person who is speaking to us, much less understanding their feelings or perspective.

Active listening is a term that describes a form of communication that helps us obtain more information, improve our understanding of other points of view, work as a team and even bring about positive changes in the lives of others. It is an approach that requires effort: being able to remember what our interlocutor has told us and to communicate our interest, as well as to use both verbal and non-verbal communication effectively.

We suggest you discover in this test if you know how to listen to others and, on the other hand, in his book The Lost Art of Listening, the psychologist Michael Nichols compiles some keys for us to increase our capacity for active listening. We offer you here a summary of their proposals.