Ten Hag, number one candidate for Tottenham’s bench

04/28/2021 at 7:14 PM CEST

The dismissal of Mourinho forces Tottenham to do two things. The first is to pay him a real pasture for the dismissal of the Portuguese. And the second, to look for a head that is capable of leading the new ‘spur’ project. And in those he follows the sports direction of the North London team. With Ryan Mason as interim manager at just 29 years old, Daniel Levy wants a manager with experience but who brings new life after the disappointment with Mou.

And the one with the most ballots to become Tottenham’s new coach is Erik ten Hag, according to the ‘Daily Mail’. The Ajax coach, who has a contract until 2022, would be chosen to renew what will be the Tottenham of the future. He has experience after doing great seasons with the ‘ajacied’ team and has also shown that he knows how to play good football. He was on the verge, in fact, of getting into the Champions League final in 2019.

The bookmakers also list him as a favorite. Odds on Betfair on whether Ten Hag would end up at Tottenham have dropped in recent days, synonymous with the deal could be closed. He ends his contract in 2022, so his separation from Ajax would not pose a serious problem either.