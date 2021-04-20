ten foods that lower blood sugar

The glycemic index (GI) is one that measures how quickly a food can raise blood sugar, so only foods that contain carbohydrates have a glycemic index. Therefore, athat foods that have a low GI slowly increase blood glucose levelWhile those with a high GI rapidly increase blood sugar levels, according to MedlinePlus.

In this way, it is convenient to know the list of foods that have a low glycemic index and that, in addition, are rich in fiber, features that help control blood sugar spikes and, therefore, one of the keys to avoid or monitor diabetes.

10 low GI foods

This is the list of ten foods that have a low glycemic index, that is, they do not rapidly increase the level of glucose in the blood:

Quinoa Whole grain cereals with high fiber content Oat Carrot Fruits such as apple, oranges or grapes Natural yogurt, no added sugar Whole rice Rye bread

In addition to these, there are other foods with the same characteristics that can be eaten without causing a rapid increase in glucose, such as such as couscous, raisins, cod, nuts or legumes, among others.