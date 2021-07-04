Ten First-class teams return to the pit tomorrow

07/04/2021 at 08:00 CEST

Alba Lopez

Six weeks after LaLiga threw the curtain with an inconsequential Sevilla-Alavés, half of the First teams will return to the pit tomorrow. The earliest after Espanyol, which from today is already preparing the new season. They already know; who gets up early, God helps. This July 5 is the turn for Alavés, Athletic, Betis, Celta, Elche, Getafe, Granada, Mallorca, Osasuna and Real Madrid.

It will be the day of the reunions with the old teammates, of meeting the new ones, and in the case of some footballers, of talking for the first time with the man who will line them up game after game or turn them into bench meat. Míchel (Getafe) and Robert Moreno (Granada) will do the honors in this regard. Also Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid, although in Valdebebas not a few players have already been at his command.

Tomorrow will also be the day of the visit to the dreaded scale, which will put each footballer in his place despite the recommendations made by the physical trainers before the holidays. For those who have gone over to tapas and tinto de verano or beer, the doctors will let you know. And you will have to start breaking a sweat as soon as possible to lose those extra pounds that could take you away from the title. Unless your name is Hazard and you have an open bar for everything.

Obviously, in these first training sessions the teams will not be able to have their international (Those who have been active this summer in tournaments), who will gradually return to enter the group dynamics little by little and reach the top of the league start, set this year for August 15. In short, there is less left for the return of Spanish football. Meanwhile, it’s time to cheer on Luis Enrique’s Spain, for which few gave a penny before the European Championship and is only two steps away from winning the title.