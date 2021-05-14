Ten facts and curiosities of the thirty-sixth day

05/14/2021

Act. At 10:46 CEST

1. Koke, 500 games

Koke, captain of the Atlético de Madrid He reached 500 games as a footballer of the rojiblanca first team in the victory against the Real society, which served his team to consolidate the leadership.

In total there are 352 matches of League, 39 of the Copa del Rey, 73 of the Champions League, 29 of the Europa League, two of the European Super Cup and 5 of the Spain Supercup honor a career marked with seven titles, all from the ‘Simeone era’ (two European Leagues, two European Super Cups, one League, one Cup and one Spanish Super Cup), and that could be eight if Atlético ends up winning this League.

He only has a red-and-white myth ahead: the Badajoz Adelardo Rodriguez, which added 553 games in 17 seasons and won ten titles.

2. Barcelona, ​​a victory in their last four games

Barcelona did not go beyond the draw against him I raised in the Ciutat of Valencia and accentuated a bad streak that may have left him without a league title.

The box Ronald Koeman has taken a slump in the last leg of the tournament, in which it has only managed to add a win in its last four games. Five points out of eleven that have led to the derailment of the Catalans. He only won at Valencia and lost with Granada. He also tied with the I raised and with him Atlético de Madrid.

3. Sevilla, two points behind their record

Sevilla beat Valencia and is just two points away from their record in First division. In the absence of two games, he totals 74 points, two less than the 76 he achieved in the 2014-2015 campaign with Unai emery on the bench.

The box Julen lopetegui he has already managed to match his best record of victories in First. He accumulates 23, the same ones that he achieved that course, 2014-15, with Emery. Numbers that in both cases can improve in the remainder of the season.

4. Celta, four wins in a row

The Celtic won the Getafe and accumulates four consecutive wins. Villarreal, I raised Y Osasuna preceded the victory against Getafe. Sixteen points that have put the Galician team on the shores of the European zone.

It is the second time this season that Celta have been on track with a streak like this. The previous one was last December, just arrived the Argentine coach Eduardo Coudet when he beat the grenade, Athletic, Cadiz Y Alaves.

5. Betis, nine games without losing

Betis added a point in Ipurúa before him Eibar and raised to nine the number of meetings without knowing the defeat that have installed him in European positions.

The Chilean set Manuel Pellegrini, who has only conceded two losses in his twenty recent games, is enjoying his best streak since 2007.

6. Athletic is reunited with defeat

Athletic lost against Huesca, what the reunion with the defeat of the team of Marcelino Garcia Toral that accumulated nine encounter without knowing the defeat.

Since he fell with him Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano on March 10, Athletic had managed to score in all its matches. Seven draws and two victories dragged the Basque team before falling against Huesca.

7. Levante is the one with the most points against the first three

The I raised drew against him Barcelona and became the team this season that has achieved the most points against the top three in the standings, the Atlético de Madrid, the Barça team and the Real Madrid.

The staff of Paco Lopez they won 0-2 and drew at one point with Atlético de Madrid. Against Real Madrid they lost 0-2 in the first round but won 1-2 in Valdebebas. And against Barcelona he lost his first game 1-0 but managed to get a point in his last match, in the City of Valencia. In total, eight points have been added by Levante against the three leading teams in LaLiga.

8. Getafe, without a goal

The Getafe lost against him Celtic and he was left without seeing a door. A burden that penalizes all Jose Bordalás close to the relegation zone that he has failed to score in twelve of his last seventeen games.

The Madrid team suffered in Vigo his third loss in a row. They have only managed to win one of their last eleven games, in Huesca, on April 25.

.9. Elche, a victory in eleven days

The Elche was surpassed by Alaves to link his third consecutive lost game. A streak that has anchored the team of Fran Scribe, who has not won since he beat Levante from the end of April.

In the last eleven days, Elche has only been able to add one victory. In this time he has lost seven games and tied three. Three points out of thirty-three at stake.

10. EL VALLADOLID TEN MATCHES WITHOUT WINNING.

The Valladolid lost to him Villarreal and lengthened his losing streak. The team of Sergio Gonzalez, third-to-last in the relegation zone classification, raises its games without winning to ten.

Six draws and four defeats is the balance of the Pucelano team that has the worst streak with Sergio as coach and the poorest since 2010.