In a long and exclusive interview with Horacio Verbitsky for his website The Rocket to the Moon, the Minister of Economy addressed several issues, but also avoided some suggestions regarding others. Here is a synthesis.

“What we are proposing is not only not to pay for this year or next, but a comprehensive debt restructuring (….) We have sought the best combination of capital and interest deductions. It is not that we could pay something before and not We can now We couldn’t anymore And we are proposing not to pay anything for the next three years and a coupon of 0.5% in 2023. It is the same that would have been proposed before the coronavirus (…) About New York law they are approximately 300 million dollars (…) With the debt in dollars under local law, the idea is to give it an equitable treatment with respect to what is given to debt in dollars with foreign law. With debt in pesos, the country seeks to recover the capacity to have a market of public debt in pesos, that Argentina stops borrowing in dollars.

2 – Banks, Lebacs, Leliqs

“There has been an anomalous situation since 2002, when the LEBACs were created, because in a context of default it was not possible to intervene via Treasury debt. In the last four years a scheme was deepened in which the deposits that in a normal world should be channeled towards productive investment, the banks lend to the Central Bank, which ends up issuing to pay very high interest, now by the LELIQs. The objective of banks channeling investment savings is not met. The country has to regain conditions so that the function of the financial system is to channel savings into investment, whether public or private productive. What was happening is that Treasury debt is considered risky and therefore it becomes difficult for the liquidity that the Central Bank does not absorb to end up going to the Treasury debt that can be used to finance public policies ”.

3 – Negotiation of debt in pesos.

In the interview, Verbitsky raised the alleged difficulty of negotiating the debt in pesos with the minister, with entities such as “Argentine Banks and Markets (BYMA)”, which had as vice-president Nicolas Caputo, Mauricio Macri’s best friend. Guzmán responded in this way: “It is not a matter of getting along well or badly. There is a reality, the public debt market in pesos has already suffered heavy losses. There was a very strong devaluation, and that led to a harsh treatment with the stocks. It is a matter of developing that market because Argentina needs it, beyond the names. Also, it is not a single group. It is pointed out that there is demand for something that Argentina needs as a source of financing in its currency ”

4 – Financial Entities Law

“It is time to do and we need to make a significant number of reforms and that is the path we have taken. As for the form and how, the details will be announced, but we do indeed aim to have a financial system that works in a different way, with banks that have other rules of the game, with different monetary and financial conditions. What we were talking about LELIQs, in which the monetary policy rate is so above what the Treasury pays and the basic business of banks is to favor speculation, it has to change. And we are working to change it (….) When it comes to measures that require certainty, we communicate them in writing. But effectively the basic principle is that we have a financial system that channels the savings of people in investment and does not use them to speculate and generate financial income. ”

5 – Tax on large fortunes

“It is a project that has our support, we have been analyzing it in detail. And it corresponds. It is a one-time tax that affects approximately 11,000 people, from a very strong patrimonial position, at a time when resources are needed to finance absolutely necessary State policies to deal with an unprecedented challenge. Along these lines, progress will be made in the coming days (….). Consulted by Verbitsky, Guzmán responded that the minimum taxable amount of the tax “will be seen soon. But we are talking about millions of dollars ”and he answered“ correct ”when the interviewer spoke of a“ two million dollar ”flat.

6 – The IMF: from Lagarde to Georgieva

“It is evident that the judgment on debt sustainability under the management of Christine Lagarde, lacked support. The debt sustainability analysis carried out by the IMF (recently) is similar to that produced by Argentina. What that analysis says is that there can be no more austerity in a context of recession, that there must be a sustainable path to fiscal consolidation and that it cannot be paid now (….). There is a strong process of involvement with the Fund in this first stage of debt restructuring with private creditors. There were two IMF visits to Argentina. We have also been working with the mission in the United States and in Italy.

“Argentina has a debt with the Fund that it will not be able to meet until 2023. It will also be necessary to reprogram that. We think that at this time the Fund understands this. A request we received from the bondholders was for greater involvement from the IMF. We did, but when the Fund published its evaluation, it was not to their liking. This is the reality, there is a legitimation ”.

Faced with Verbitsky’s suggestion that the provinces issue quasi-currencies “to fluidize foreign trade” while avoiding the “possibility of that currency going to the dollar,” Guzmán responded with a strict “No.” He also resisted assimilating the “Special Drawing Rights” (SDRs), the IMF’s currency, into a quasi-currency, in the framework of the discussion on a possible expansion of SDRs to help emerging economies, Guzmán replied that “it is different , why Above the provinces there is someone who already has, the currency already exists, and what we have to do is defend the peso. We need a currency in which there is confidence, in which people want to save. That is a process that we have to recover ”.

“If the offer is accepted, a problem will have been solved. Otherwise, we already considered that we are in a virtual default, we have a plan for that. Argentina is no longer receiving external credit. Not that you will stop receiving. You are not receiving it and we did not think you would receive it (…) It is not a question of Plan A or B. We are already in the plan that assumes that there is no external credit (….) Resolving this virtual default situation would open windows of opportunity, generate greater stability and speed up the recovery process. In the context of the coronavirus, the deadlines have changed. ” Regarding the negotiation with powerful funds such as Blackrock, he added that “they raised what they always raise: that they want to charge more. They ask that Argentina make more fiscal adjustment, that it continue on the path it had been following and that led to disastrous results. That is something that we are not going to do. ”

When asked by Verbitsky if the IMF could make capital flight a crime, Guzmán was very cautious: “What he can do is declare that these movements are undesirable. The curious thing is that Argentina liberalized capital movements across borders, far beyond what the IMF considers prudent. The result is what you describe. The country they have left us. It is clear thatand liberalizing capital movements generates problems, which result in a much more unstable economy, with the possibility of systematically strengthening speculations that are detrimental to development “