Ten dead, including a police officer, in a shooting at a shopping center outside Denver – Lanza Digital

The events took place around 3:00 p.m. local time, when an armed man broke into the King Soopers shopping center and left several dead, while he himself was the only one injured with serious injuries, as explained by the police commander from Boulder, Kerry Yamaguchi.

At least ten people have died, including a police officer, in a shooting at a supermarket in the town of Boulder, outside Denver, in the US state of Colorado.

This has been confirmed by the Boulder Police Chief, Maris Herold, in a press conference in which she has detailed that among the deceased is the 51-year-old Police officer Eric Talley, one of the first to arrive at the scene of the facts.

The suspect has already been arrested and has been transferred to the Foothills Hospital of Boulder Community Heatl to be treated, as explained, for his part, the district attorney of Boulder County, Michael Dougherty, reports ‘The Denver Post’.

The Boulder Police reported the incident through a message posted on Twitter at 2:49 p.m., and later asked neighbors to avoid approaching the scene and take refuge while authorities responded to “an armed and dangerous individual.”

Around 5:00 p.m., the Police, including the SWAT teams, had the area surrounded, with at least three helicopters over the shopping center. “The agents arrived a few minutes after the call to 011 and entered the building very quickly,” the authorities have narrated.

The authorities have promised a “coordinated effort to ensure justice is done” and have advanced that the investigation will take several days to complete.

