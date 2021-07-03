Ten Cate says no to head the Netherlands team

07/03/2021 at 11:18 PM CEST

Isaac fandos

Behind the unexpected deletion the Netherlands against the Czech Republic in the second round of this European Championship, the netherlands coach Frank De Boer resigned of your position. The obstinacy of the already ex-selector to bet on a 5-3-2, unpopular in the Netherlands, has also played against him. Your numbers, with 8 wins in 15 games disputed, they are not overly positive either.

In an interview with the local newspaper, ‘De Telegraaf’, the one who was assistant coach during Frank Rijkaard’s first stage in Barcelona, Henk Ten Cate, acknowledged not be interested in the position of national coach.

Ten Cate was very hurt with the KNVB, after she betrayed him in 2017. So, the position was promised after the departure of Danny Blind, but this was awarded to his compatriot Dick advocaat. “I am not available for the position. The KNVB can call me, but not to offer to be a selector, but to ask for forgiveness because of what happened in 2017 & rdquor ;, replied Ten Cate.

The current coach of Al-Wahda from the United Arab Emirates, stressed that “the fault lies with the current leaders and their leadership, because those involved know what is happening & rdquor ;.

The one who was also coach of FC Barcelona, Louis Van Gaal, is also among the futuribles that KNVB manages. He has already led the team twice, the first without classifying it to the 2002 World Cup, and the second becoming third in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

After his goodbye, De Boer himself proposed to KNVB the names of Have Cate, Rijkaard, Löw and Bosz among others for replacement.