Amazon devices have become very popular technology solutions. It was not by chance, the giant of the retail channel He has played his cards very well and has staged a solid value for money, something that, together with the trust that Amazon generates as a brand among consumers, has been more than enough to elevate them to stardom.

Personally I must say that I have had the opportunity to test many Amazon devices, in fact last year, without going any further, I took advantage of an offer to Give my parents and in-laws an Amazon Fire TV Stick, since their televisions have HDMI output but do not integrate Smart TV. The user experience is very simple and intuitive, and I must say that They are very happy with the result. Thanks to this device they can enjoy Netflix and Amazon Prime, and many interesting applications.

With summer just around the corner, many of us take advantage to prepare our luggage of gadgets and devices for the holidays. There are many things that can not be missing, such as a tablet to enjoy our favorite movies, series and applications, or an eReader to carry our favorite books and comics with us. Maybe we also want to take advantage of other devices that help us in our day to day, or that we are preparing a renewal of our technological “toys”.

To help you deal with this situation, we have prepared a selection with ten Amazon devices that are very worthwhile for its good price-performance ratio. With them you can give a touch of intelligence to your home, devour books anywhere and have in your hands all the multimedia content that you like so much. You are ready? Well get comfortable, there is a lot to read.

Ten cool and affordable Amazon devices

1.-Echo Dot with clock

This model is based on one of the best-selling Amazon Echo devices, but improves its performance thanks to its led screen.

We can consider it as one of the best options for any average user. Your screen automatically adjusts the brightness level According to the ambient lighting, it allows us to ask for the outside temperature, set alarms and set timers, and it is very easy to use, so much so that with just a touch on the top we can postpone the alarm.

It is compatible with Alexa and we can buy it for 49.99 euros.

2.-Echo Flex

We can define it as a smart speaker connected and compatible with Alexa. It is one of the simplest Amazon devices that exist, but this does not mean that it is not full of possibilities.

The Echo Flex connects directly to a current input (a plug), so we can place it in any corner of our home. Once connected we can ask Alexa to control compatible smart home devices, send an announcement or check our favorite team’s score and much more. The answers will be sent to us by Alexa through the device’s small speaker.

This device has a integrated USB port from which we can charge our phone or add another accessory, such as an intelligent night light or a motion sensor. We can get it by 29.99 euros.

3.-Echo Studio

It offers immersive sound thanks to its five speakers, capable of reproducing very powerful bass, dynamic and careful mids and very sharp highs. It has Dolby Atmos technology that, as many of our readers will know, adds a very effective spatial and depth effect, and achieves a clearer sound.

This model adapts without problems to any space, since it automatically detects the acoustic characteristics of the same and adjusts the reproduction to offer an optimal sound. Can be synchronized with different devices, such as Fire TV, to reproduce audio with multichannel sound Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio 5.1 and stereo audio formats.

Your Zigbee digital home controller allows us to use it to control compatible digital home devices. It has a price of 199.99 euros.

4.-New Echo

One of the new generation Amazon devices more balanced. This model brings a new design with a fabric finish that fits almost anywhere in our home.

It maintains the same structure, at the sound level, as the Echo Plus, which means that it has a 76mm subwoofer, and offers higher volume for stronger bass and clearer treble.

It also integrates new, higher-quality speakers with Dolby technology that offer 360 ° audio, which translates into clearer vocals and more accomplished bass. Available by 99.99 euros.

5.-Echo Show 8

It is one of the new additions to the Amazon Echo family of devices. The Echo Show 8 features a 8 inch HD screen and an integrated camera cover, offers stereo sound and is designed to enjoy our favorite multimedia content. We can even book a karaoke.

Other interesting functions of this model that we must take into account are its support for alarms and timers, the way of presentation of photos of our trips, the news display and, of course, it has full support from Alexa.

The Echo Show 8 is also designed to protect our privacy. For this we can dElectronically activate microphones and camera with the push of a button, and slide the integrated cover to cover the camera. It has a price of 99.99 euros.

6.-Fire TV Stick 4K

An excellent option to bring advanced features to any TV with HDMI output that lacks SmartTV, or that it has a very limited range.

We are facing a streaming media player that has integrated Wi-Fi and is prepared to achieve an optimal viewing experience streaming content with 4K resolution.

It comes with a remote control, it is very easy to install and configure, it integrates with Alexa and it supports 4K resolution and technologies Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10 + and Dolby Atmos. Works seamlessly with all major streaming content apps and is priced at 59.99 euros.

7.-Basic Kindle with integrated light

It is a very cheap digital book reader, but it is full of possibilities. It has a renewed design, it is thinner and lighter, and thanks to its ergonomics it is easier and more comfortable to hold, which translates into more reading time without interruptions or breaks.

It has enough storage capacity to store thousands of books, a battery system that lasts for weeks and a durable and sturdy design. It also has an integrated light so that we can enjoy our favorite books anywhere.

It is perfect to read both day and night, and in any place. You choose the moment. It is available by 89.99 euros.

8.-Kindle Oasis with adjustable warm light

This eReader is one of the most interesting Amazon devices for lovers of reading. its Paperwhite display It allows us to enjoy an experience similar to that of printed paper, and with total clarity even in sunlight.

Its 7-inch screen has a density of 300 pixels per inch, and has a system of warm light and cold light that we can fully customize to facilitate the transition from daylight to nightlight.

A delight for the most avid readers, since it also has state-of-the-art E-ink technology for faster page changes, it has a very careful ergonomics and resists immersion in water without problems, thanks to its IPX8 certification. It has a price of 249.99 euros.

9.-Kindle Paperwhite waterproof

An ideal adventure companion for your visits to the pool, or to round off a relaxing bath, since it has IPX8 certification, which means that it can easily overcome dives in fresh water for a maximum of 60 minutes and in a depth of up to 2 meters.

It has an integrated dimmable light, so we can read both day and night. The new Kindle Paperwhite is also slimmer and more comfortable to use for long periods of time.

It offers enormous autonomy for every battery charge and has plenty of capacity to store thousands of books. Its price is 129.99 euros.

10.-New Fire HD 8

The Fire HD 8 2020 tablet brings significant improvements at the hardware level, since it offers a 30% increase in terms of performance Compared to the previous generation, it has 2 GB of RAM and supports microSD cards of up to 1 TB.

Its battery offers an autonomy of up to 12 hours, it has a connector USB Type-C and It offers a very complete application and content ecosystem.

We can get it from 99.99 euros in its 32 GB version. The 64 GB version of storage capacity costs 129.99 euros.