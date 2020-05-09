The list of characters that will appear in the second season of the Star Wars pin-off series continues to grow,‘The Mandalorian’. The Hollywood Reporter, Temuera Morrison, whom we saw as Jango Fett in Star Wars Episode II, ‘Attack of the Clones,’ reportedly appears in the next season of the hit Disney + series.

Regarded as the best bounty hunter and mercenary in the galaxy, Jango was chosen to be cloned, thus making an army of replicas identical to him. Jango was killed by Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson) during the Battle of Geonosis, with his clone son finding his helmet and hinting at his future as Boba Fett from the original triloga. The medium advances that Morrison play Boba in the new season.

The idea is for the second season of the series to land later this year, as long as the current situation allows. Also, there are rumors that this season’s presentation of Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano could serve as the start of a new Star Wars spin-off focused on this character highly valued by fans of ‘Star Wars Rebels’and’ Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ . The last to join the cast for the second season has been Michael Biehn (‘The Terminator’), who will play a bounty hunter who crosses the path of the main character.

Along with the announcement of Morrison’s participation, the participation of several directors in the new season has been confirmed, including Robert Rodriguez (‘Alita: Battle Angel’) and Peyton Reed (‘Ant-Man’), who join the already known Rick Famuyiwa, Dave Filoni, Carl Weathers and Jon Favreau.

The first season of the series -currently broadcast- stars Pedro Pascal as the lonely gunman on the edge of the galaxy, Gina Caranocomo Cara Dune, a former rebel Shock Trooper who has trouble reintegrating into society; and Carl Weathers as Greef, a guy who heads a bounty hunter’s guild that hires The Mandalorian for a specific job. With them Giancarlo Esposito (‘Breaking Bad’), Emily Swallow (‘Supernatural’), Omid Abtahi (‘American Gods’), Nick Nolte (‘Affliction’) or Werner Herzog (‘Grizzly Man’).

With Jon Favreau as showrunner and executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, Karen Gilchrist and the aforementioned Dave Filoni, the first episode of the series arrived exclusively at Disney + in the United States on November 12, 2019. At Espaalleg on March 24 along with The launch of Disney + in our country, although initially they only released the first two episodes and then went on to broadcast one episode per week (on Fridays).