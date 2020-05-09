Red velvet or red velvet cake, the perfect combination of colors and flavors to surprise our family

May 09, 2020 2:32 p.m.

A Red Velvet Cake is the classic American recipe, which emerged during the Second World War. This dessert has a characteristic deep red color, it is also covered with sweet cream cheese and has a smooth texture. If you are a kitchen lover do not stay curious, I have tried to put into practice this rich recipe.

Cake ingredients:

300 gr of flour for cakes

1/2 teaspoon salt

3-4 tablespoons of baking powder

150 gr of butter

300 gr of sugar

2 eggs

200 ml of yogurt with a teaspoon of white vinegar

1 Teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons of red vegetable coloring

1 teaspoon of yeast

Cream ingredients:

300 gr of powdered sugar

300 gr of cream cheese (or the spread cheese that you like the most)

150 gr of butter

½ teaspoon of vanilla essence

Preparation

The first thing you are going to do is mix the dry ingredients in a bowl, flour, cocoa, salt and yeast, then in a separate container with the help of the mixer, mix the butter and sugar until obtaining a uniform mass, then add the eggs and the vanilla, make sure to beat well.

In a separate bowl mix the yogurt with the coloring and add it to the dough little by little, then add the dry ingredients and mix until obtaining a homogeneous preparation.

Then pour the mixture into a greased and floured mold, then take it to the oven for 30 minutes at a temperature of 180 °, after time remove it from the oven and let it cool.

Then prepare the cream, for this you must beat the butter with the powdered sugar at medium speed, then incorporate the cream cheese and vanilla at high speed until it forms a dense mixture.

To finish, pour the cream on the cake evenly until it covers the entire surface, and ready to enjoy as a family the magical flavor of the Red Velvet cake.You will love it!

