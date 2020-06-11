Temporarily removed from streaming Gone With The Wind by romanticizing slavery

▲ Hattie McDaniel, Clark Gable and Vivian Leigh, in stills from the tape filmed in 1939, which will be given historical context, HBO reported

Thursday, June 11, 2020

NY. HBO Max temporarily removed Gone With The Wind from the streaming service to add historical context to the 1939 film, for years criticized for romanticizing slavery and the Civil War era in the southern United States.

Protests over George Floyd’s death have forced entertainment companies to gauge the relevance of current and past productions. On Tuesday, the Paramount Network dropped the reality show Cops after 33 seasons; the BBC, streaming episodes of Little Britain, a comedy series that included a character with a black face.

In an article published in the Los Angeles Times, filmmaker John Ridley urged WarnerMedia to withdraw Gone with the Wind, arguing that it “romanticizes the Confederacy in a way that continues to legitimize the idea that the secessionist movement was somewhat more noble than what it was, a bloody insurrection to maintain the ‘right’ to own, sell and buy human beings ”.

WarnerMedia, owned by AT&T and owner of HBO Max, rated Gone with the Wind as a product of its time that shows racial bias. These racist representations were wrong then and are now, and we feel that keeping this title available without an explanation and a complaint from those representations would be irresponsible, HBO said.

He added that when Gone with the Wind returns to the newly launched streaming service, it will include historical context and a complaint of those same representations, but it will be presented as it was originally created, because doing the opposite would be the same as claiming that these prejudices never existed.

Based on a 1936 book by Margaret Mitchell, Gone With the Wind is a historical epic about a romance between Scarlett O’Hara (Vivien Leigh), daughter of a Georgia plantation owner, and Rhett Butler (Clark Gable), a gambler who joins the Confederacy.

The film has been denounced for including slave characters loyal to their former masters following the abolition of slavery. It remains the highest grossing of all time.

She received eight Oscars, including best film and supporting actress, for the work of Hattie McDaniel, the first black woman nominated or winner of that award.