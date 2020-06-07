Unsubscribing from social networks is not usually too easy, nor does Instagram make it very easy. Still there are several ways to delete the account, both temporarily and forever: just be sure of the removal and follow a process through the web.

Instagram is one of the most popular social networks, also one that offers the largest number of services. Publishing photos, videos, uploading ephemeral content, has instant messaging, video calls and even gives access to chat rooms with up to 50 participants thanks to Facebook Messenger, all with an access account. Now, how to delete this account when you have made the determination to leave Instagram? Let’s see.

You cannot delete your account from the Instagram application

As usual on this type of platform, It is very easy to open an account and not so simple to delete it. In fact, you may have tried to delete your Instagram account from your phone and you gave up because you couldn’t find a way. And there’s a reason: Instagram doesn’t offer access to profile deletion from mobile apps. In fact, the permanent deletion option is also not available in the menus of the web version.

When deleting your Instagram account you can do it in two ways: either temporarily or permanently.

Temporary deletion. You will disappear from the network saving your account name as well as everything you have uploaded, also your interactions. And everything will return to its original state when you decide to restore your profile.

Permanent erase. Everything related to your Instagram account will be lost forever, including the username.

If you decide to permanently delete everything on your Instagram account will disappear forever, including the username

It is important that you assess the implications of each type of deletion, especially in the case of permanent deletion: remember with it you will lose everything stored in your Instagram account, photos included.

How to delete your Instagram account temporarily

The account itself is not deleted since your username is disabled; While Instagram prevents all your content from appearing for viewing, they will also not be able to interact with you. For practical purposes it will be as if you have deleted your Instagram profile; without losing the option to restore it whenever you want.

For temporary deletion you must do the following:

Open a desktop browser or enable desktop mode on your mobile browser.

Access this web address: ‘https://www.instagram.com/accounts/remove/request/temporary’.

Select the reason to disable your account, enter your password and accept: your profile will be disabled.

You can temporarily delete your profile once a week.

This option is very useful to take a break from Instagram and also to delete content, comments or private messages without others being able to visualize your actions. With this type of deletion you do not lose anything that you have uploaded to Instagram. And to restore the account you just have to go to your Instagram profile and re-enable it.

How to delete your Instagram account forever

You decided: the time has come to delete your Instagram account forever. We recommend that you value the decision well as you cannot undo the process once you start it, With all of that implies.

Before deleting your Instagram account permanently, we recommend that you make a backup of your profile. With it you will download all your photos and other content that you uploaded to the social network, also your interactions.

Once you have everything important safe, you have to delete the profile forever. You must proceed as follows:

As in the previous case, you must use a desktop browser or use your mobile browser in desktop mode.

Access this website: ‘https://www.instagram.com/accounts/remove/request/permanent’.

Choose a reason for removal.

Enter your Instagram password and click on the ‘Definitively delete my account’ button.

Follow the process and your account will be deleted.

Remember that everything you have uploaded will be deleted forever, also your interactions and username.

