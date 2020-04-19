The National Weather Service (SMN) estimates temperatures of 40 to 45 degrees Celsius in Chiapas, Guerrero, northern Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, Morelos, Nayarit, southwest Puebla, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas, and Yucatán.

Further, Temperatures of 35 to 40 degrees Celsius are expected in eastern Coahuila, Colima, northeast Durango, southwest Mexico State, Guanajuato, Nuevo León, Querétaro, Quintana Roo, Sinaloa and southern Sonora.

In contrast, during the morning minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 degrees Celsius are forecast in the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango.

Wind gusts of 40 to 50 km / h are also forecast in Nuevo León and Tamaulipas, as well as showers with intervals of showers and electric shocks in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

According to the SMN a high pressure system that is located over the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, will maintain the heat wave in the Yucatan Peninsula, the west, the center, the east, the south and the southeast of the Mexican Republic, with temperatures that can exceed 45 degrees Celsius in the southwest of Campeche, the north of Oaxaca, the east of Tabasco and the south of Veracruz.

It also indicated that a low pressure channel will favor rains this Sunday with intervals of showers, electric shocks and hailstorms in Chiapas, Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Hidalgo and Oaxaca.

The front number 54 will extend over northeast Mexico and will maintain strong gusts of wind from 60 to 70 kilometers per hour (km / h) in Chihuahua and Durango, as well as gusts of 50 to 60 km / h in Coahuila, San Luis Potosí , Sonora and Zacatecas.

