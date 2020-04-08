WEDNESDAY, 04/08/2020 09:04
MenuNoticiasVideosLocalesNight ReportPoliciacaPoliticaDenunciationNationalInternationalUnited StatesClimateSportsTigresRayadosModel of the dayLiga MXUEFANFLSexican selectionShowsLife and styleContactA + What you seeTVLiveDHEADSHEADS> 4THPUTS>> SEPTEMBER> 2017 m.
Partly cloudy sky with a maximum temperature of 33 degrees is forecast for this Wednesday in Monterrey
INFO7
By: Alejandra Medina
See More of Air and Health
INFO7My AccountNewsletterSPECIALSNight ReportNo WordsEN LIVEINFO7 News
A + What you see
SERVICESRSS
Mobile Info7
INFO7 on Facebook
INFO7 on Twitter
NEWSlocal
National
International
Weather
sports
Shows
INFORMATIONLook for
Contact us
Job Bank
About
Notice of Privacy
* Copyright © 2020 – All rights reserved. Registration or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy.