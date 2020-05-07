As has been announced by Climatempo for several days, a strong mass of cold air, of polar origin, began to influence Brazil on Wednesday, May 6, and it has already frozen Argentina and Uruguay. The Argentine National Meteorological Service recorded negative minus 7.8 ° C in Chapelco.

In Brazil, the cold air started to be felt in the South Region, especially in Rio Grande do Sul, which cooled a lot this Wednesday, but also in Mato Grosso do Sul. According to INMET – Instituto Nacional de Meteorologia, lowest temperature in Brazil on May 6 was 3.6 ° C, in Bagé, on the border with Uruguay. It was a drop of around 9 ° C in 24 hours, as Bagé had a minimum temperature of 12.8 ° C on Tuesday, May 5.

THE temperature plummeted in both Rio Grande do Sul and Mato Grosso do Sul . Around 3 pm (Brasília time), the highest temperatures in Mato Grosso do Sul not more than 24 ° C. In general, the temperature dropped from 7 ° C to 13 ° C in the state in 24 hours.

O south of Mato Grosso he also began to feel the cold. In Alto Taquari, city ​​on the border with Goiás and Mato Grosso do Sul, the minimum temperature was 15.3 ° C, according to INMET.

THE Wednesday night ended cold in São Paulo, who also already felt the presence of polar air. At 23 hours, Congonhas airport, in the south of the city, registered 13 ° C, 26 km / h wind and 8 ° C thermal sensation.

Polar air intensifies in the next 48 hours

But it is during this Thursday, May 7, and on Friday, the 8th, that the cold air of this great and strong mass of polar air spreads itself over Brazil and with great force.

The center of the polar mass, which is the most intense cold region and drier air will pass over the South Region on the 7th and 8th of May. These two will be the peak of the cold in southern Brazil, but also in many areas of the Midwest, in Rondônia, in Acre, in southern Amazonas and part of the state of São Paulo.

At the weekend, May 9 and 10, the center of the polar mass will be closer to the Southeast Region and causing the cold to increase.

Photo of Agência São Joaquim Online, Sao Joaquim (SC)

Lowest temperature in Brazil in 2020

The lowest temperature in 2020 measured by INMET – Instituto Nacional de Meteorologia – in 2020 until 6/5/2020 was 1.7 ° C below 0 ° C on April 16, in General Carneiro, Paraná.

The meteorological station located at 2450 meters of altitude, in Itatiaia National Park, in the south of Rio de Janeiro, registered -5.1 ° C on April 30th. However, this place is not inhabited and is at a very high altitude.

The lowest temperature recorded in 2020 by Epagri-Ciram, the government agency of Santa Catarina for meteorological and agricultural monitoring, until May 6, was 3.7 ° C below 0 ° C in Urupema / Parque Expo, on April 8.

Until May 10, southern Brazil should register temperatures below 0 ° C.

