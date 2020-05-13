         Temperature controls when entering the Apple Store may be incompatible with privacy regulations, according to the AEPD

Apple plans to reopen its physical stores throughout Europe as well as the return of its employees to the company’s offices. With this reopening Apple will take certain hygiene precautions, which will include the mandatory use of face masks and temperature controls at the entrance of stores, a measure that could be incompatible with the European data protection law.

The case of Germany and its involvement in Spain and Europe

In Germany, where Apple has already opened its stores, the regional data protection office has launched an investigation on the temperature controls on the doors of the establishment.

As reported by Bloomberg Law, the investigation is still preliminary:

The office wants know if temperature controls violate standards data protection law, said Ulrike Muller, spokesperson for the Hesse Data Protection Commissioner. There are no results of the investigation yet and the office is coordinating with other German data protection authorities, Muller said.

Treating a health item spontaneously, even if it creates the best for clients, could lead to discrimination or stigmatization.

In Spain, the Spanish Data Protection Agency has already shown the need for these practices follow current regulations and respect privacy of people’s data while avoiding discrimination.

The AEPD has already expressed its concern about the use of these devices and the need to have the prior criteria of the health authorities before proceeding with their installation. The use of cameras or other devices to record the temperature of individuals involves a treatment of special categories of data that must respect the principles of legality, limitation of purpose and accuracy. […] you can’t take a person’s health data and treat it spontaneously by any manager of a public place simply because believe it is the best for your clients or users. In these cases, there is a risk of discrimination, stigmatization, and perhaps public dissemination of health data.

On the other hand, in the same document, the AEPD also states that, although fever is a symptom of COVID-19, it is necessary to take into account asymptomatic contagious people, as well as the many other reasons that can give fever A person.

Fever is one of the most probable clinical evidences associated with a symptomatic Coronavirus infected, but it must also be considered that the percentage of asymptomatic infected is high and that the high temperature may be associated with other pathologies. […] using these systems could create a false sense of security that facilitates contact with really infected people.

At the moment, both the investigation of the German office and the reflections and indications of the Spanish AEPD are in the early stages. While we wait for the development of events, as well as the different stages of lack of control, we will see how temperature control can be implemented, or if it should be implemented, in establishments, services, transport, etc., its legality and its advantages and disadvantages .

