For several weeks, the quarantine has forced television networks to stop filming their series and close the studios where entertainment shows are recorded. Some recover activity today. Zapeando, for example, returns to the antenna after several weeks absent from the La Sexta grill. But nothing will be the same. Security measures have been multiplied to minimize the risk of contagion between workers and guests.

Within this framework, TVE has authorized the recording of new installments of the MasterChef culinary contest with a rigorous catalog of standards and recommendations. The forced stoppage caught them in the absence of completing the last four deliveries, but even so the chain decided to open this eighth edition on April 13 in the hope of being able to resume activity on time. Since the last recording, the contestants have been confined to the house, which serves as a cooking school, enabled by the program’s producer, Shine Iberia.

Before the cameras are turned on again in studies 1 and 2 of Fuente del Saz the facilities will be thoroughly disinfected, there will be temperature controls at the accesses (with a maximum cap of 37.3 degrees), inside the mobile unit will be required to wear a mask and between contestants and camera operators will mediate at least two meters.

To resume the pending deliveries of the eighth season of MasterChef, the prevention technicians of the public chain have evaluated the characteristics of the facilities where the program is recorded in order to “coordinate and agree” on the measures in the situation created by the possible exposure to the covid-19 virus. TVE workers will receive gloves and FFP2 masks every day and will have their own dining room, with a predetermined capacity, the presence of staff will be limited and autonomous cameras will be doubled to facilitate shift changes. “They are protocols that will be implemented in all programs to work safely,” says the director of Contents and Antenna of TVE, Fernando López Puig.

The experience of MasterChef, a very complex program, with many hours of recording and a meticulous editing, will mark the working method of the coming months. And it will be useful to be able to resume broadcasting formats such as Operación Triunfo. “In this case, the contestants are outside the academy and will have to pass revisions”, clarifies López Puig, who raises the possibility that the galas will be performed without an audience or with widely separated spectators.

The measures have been put in place after the corporation’s unions called for coronavirus prevention systems. In addition to continuous cleaning and disinfection, workers will pass a temperature control every day. An ATS will perform the measurements. “A temperature limit value of 37.3 is established from which it cannot be accessed,” specifies the corporation. The entrance corridors will be signposted to delimit two directions, one for going and the other for returning.

Mask and glasses

The recording of this culinary contest, in which Samantha Vallejo-Nágera, Jordi Cruz and Pepe Rodríguez act as jurors, will also be made with measurements in the spaces in which the presenters and the contestants move. TVE and the producer have agreed that the supermarket room will be evaluated to reduce the number of contestants who enter at the same time in order to ensure social distance. Also the guest room will change the furniture.

Rules have even been adopted for tie microphones to be worn by contestants, presenters and guests themselves. And it is specified that if any problem arises or if the battery needs to be changed, they will leave it on a table for the sound technician to change it. “If it is not possible on time, the microphone will be placed approaching from the side or from the back, stretching the arms as much as possible, without speaking and wearing a mask and protective glasses”, details RTVE. Contestants will continue to cook before the stove and lights. But the cameras will not be able to approach the menus as before. The two meters apart are part of the new recipe.

