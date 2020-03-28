For this Monday, a high pressure system at medium levels of the atmosphere will generate a heat wave over most of the national territory and a decrease in the potential for rain.

In its morning report, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) indicated that a short-term cold front will enter and cross the northwest of the country, causing intervals of showers in Baja California.

Likewise, winds with gusts of 70 to 80 kilometers per hour (km / h) in Chihuahua and gusts of 60 to 70 km / h in Baja California, Sonora and Durango

Regarding the prognosis of rains, intervals of showers (5.1 to 25 liters per square meter) are expected in Baja California and Chiapas.

Further, rains isolated (0.1 to 5.0 liters per square meter) in Michoacán, Veracruz and Quintana Roo.

The rains They may be accompanied by electric shock and hail.

As for the temperatures highs are expected from 40 ° C to 45 ° C in Nayarit, Michoacán, Guerrero, Puebla (southwest), Morelos (south) and Chiapas.

While, temperatures Highs of 35 ° C to 40 ° C are forecast for Chihuahua (Oriente), Coahuila, New Lion, Tamaulipas, Durango (northeast), Sinaloa, Jalisco, Colima, State of Mexico (southwest), Veracruz, Oaxaca, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo.