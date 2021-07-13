Temixco police beat and rob family

MORELOS

For abuse of authority, robbery, damages, crimes against the Administration and Procurement of Justice, the Morelos Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office charged six Temixco policemen, related to the aggression and robbery against a family.

The agent of the Public Ministry presented various evidence against Mayra “N”, Marco “N”, Iván “N”, “Adelita” N “, Alejandro” N “and Alexander” N “, elements of the Municipal Police of Temixco.

According to the complaint related to the investigation folder FECC / 162/2020, on April 5, 2020, around 6:00 p.m., on Emiliano Zapata Street in the town of Acatlipa, the police officers stopped a motorist, who was accompanied by three other people, one of them a minor.

The police officer Iván “N” allegedly demanded his driver’s license from the driver, telling him that they had stopped him because the vehicle looked suspicious, so they would do a review, but the victim showed him a letter to cancel the theft of his vehicle, However, the police Adelita “N” told him that they had already called the tow truck to take his car and that he would be arrested.

Faced with this situation, the driver decided to continue driving, so the police began to chase him and on Apatlaco Boulevard, at the height of a shopping center, another of the accused named Alexander “N”, when they saw that the vehicle of the The victims were chased by two patrol cars, he threw an object at the car that damaged the glass of the front door.

Given the attitude of the police, the victim continued in the direction of Xochitepec and at the height of the Fraccionamiento Santa Fe, police from the Xochitepec municipality aboard a patrol, they marked the stop, but since he did not stop, one of the policemen shot and damaged the car, making it stop.

The Temixco policemen arrived at the site, who allegedly beat the crew of the car, causing them injuries, and put them on the T-288 patrol, stripping them of a 14-carat gold chain with a pendant in the shape of a girl and a boy. , some Gucci glasses, an iPhone XS cell phone, a Hublot watch and about 1,800 pesos in cash.

According to the victim, the police officer Marco “N” asked him for money telling him that he was going to get ugly and then he was not going to be able to fix it, but since he did not agree, the policemen referred him to the Public Ministry, stating false information in the approved police report , accusing him of driving a vehicle with a reported theft.

However, the victim was released on April 7, 2020. Meanwhile, his companions were only referred to the Civic Judge.

After receiving the complaint, the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office initiated the investigations and on May 21, 2020, requested, obtained and executed an arrest warrant against Marcelino “N” policeman of the municipality of Xochitepec, who allegedly fired at the car, while , continued the investigations to proceed against the Temixco policemen, who were charged and at the request of the agent of the Public Ministry, the judge issued as precautionary measures, the monthly periodic signature and the prohibition to approach witnesses.

jcs