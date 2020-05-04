Temer says he called Bolsonaro and suggested quarantine

Former President Michel Temer (PMDB) said on Monday, the 4th, that he called his successor, Jair Bolsonaro (without a party), on Saturday to “make guesses” about the current administration. There were two suggestions: that quarantine be decreed for 15 days, – extendable later -, and that Bolsonaro should stop talking to the press daily. The tips were mentioned by him in a virtual event that also included the participation of ex-presidents Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB) and Fernando Collor (PROS) and the ex-president of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) and ex-minister of Justice, Nelson Jobim. All criticized Bolsonaro’s postures, such as the clash with other authorities and participation in demonstrations.

“The president often spends all day in conflict over what he said in the morning,” said Temer. According to his predecessor’s guess, Bolsonaro should allow his spokesman to hold daily press conferences and to speak to the press himself only once a week.

“He even received very well, but I realize that he conducted himself in another way, after all, he who is the president”, completed Temer.

The guess was praised by FHC, who spoke about the need for President Jair Bolsonaro to think about the gestures he makes to the nation and to act with more moderation when talking to the press. “I didn’t know what President Michel just said, who spoke to President Bolsonaro: he did well, he did well!” He said.

All three former presidents, in addition to Jobim, criticized Bolsonaro’s various positions, mainly in relation to contradicting other officials. There was also a stance against speeches by people around the agent who came into conflict with China, Brazil’s largest trading partner.

“The President of the Republic participates in demonstrations and does not follow any of the basic rules of WHO”, criticized Collor. “Bolsonaro, instead of causing cohesion, causes rupture,” said FHC. “The president did not pay attention to the fact that he does not rule at all,” said FHC.

Despite criticism of the president, the three ex-presidents of the Republic and the ex-president of the STF believe that the Supreme Court overtook when, last Thursday, it barred the appointment of Alexandre Ramagem to the post of director general of the Federal Police .

“Justice decision is accepted,” said Collor. “In this specific matter of the appointment of the director-general, I would believe that it would not be interesting for the STF to enter into this merit,” he said. “It is a private act of the president, naturally obeying elementary rules. But you never thought if you are a friend more or less friend of the president. Especially because the practice of whoever is in the presidency is, if not to appoint someone known, to appoint someone with whom the president to identify “, completed.

Jobim stated that there is an “introduction of the Judiciary to resolve political issues”.

“I think the STF exaggerated”, defended FHC. “You cannot give the excuse to the president of the country that he cannot govern because he is being blocked, it is to give an excuse that is not very interesting at the moment,” he added.

Temer said that there is only legal certainty “when you strictly comply with normative acts”. He affirms that the STF cannot replace neither the Executive nor the Legislative, being at most responsible for pointing out the omissions of the other Powers.

Participants also praised the Armed Forces’ performance and said they believed they would never endorse anti-democratic trends.

“Military personnel are strict observers of what the law provides,” said Temer. “I have the absolute conviction that the Armed Forces would never go public to make a break with what the Federal Constitution preaches,” he declared. Earlier in his speech, the emedebista had criticized Bolsonaro’s participation in “detrimental events of the Legislature and the Supreme”. “This is generating anger that is not typical of Brazilians. Peace is one of the constitutional precepts. It is very bad for our country and especially for the people,” he said.

Jobim, who was also a defense minister, reiterated that the Armed Forces’ commitment is to the state, and not to a specific government.

