Temenos Transforms Banking Services with The Temenos Banking Cloud to Accelerate SaaS and AI Adoption with Instant Access to Sandbox, Banking Services and MarketPlace

With Temenos, banks can innovate in minutes and launch new products in days, achieving the fastest time to market in the industry.

With Temenos Banking Cloud, banks can gain business agility to create new revenue streams, scale massively, and significantly reduce the cost of their operations, to 10% of legacy systems.

The Temenos Banking Cloud brings the unmatched breadth of Banking Services (banking services) of integral management of Temenos, a Sandbox (experimentation environment) of innovation and MarketPlace Most comprehensive fintech (marketplace) powered by an explainable AI engine, all through an easily accessible self-service portal.

Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the specialist banking software company, accelerates its leadership in the cloud with the introduction of the next generation of SaaS, The Temenos Banking Cloud. It is the most complete combination of banking services in the industry, covering all segments and all geographies, with a Sandbox for rapid innovation and the Temenos MarketPlace as a fintech collaboration tool, all driven by a new engine with intelligence artificial designed to encourage the growth of the banks’ business and accelerate time to market. With Temenos Banking Cloud, banks now have the power to self-serve always-on banking services and scale instantly and securely, while dramatically reducing the cost of operations to 10% of legacy systems. Join TCF Online, with over 10,000 attendees, to learn more.

Max Chuard, CEO of Temenos, noted: “Banks face huge challenges: fierce competition, rising customer expectations, cost pressures. Studies show that 70% of banks have long been unable to cover their entire estimated cost of capital. They cannot wait any longer; They need a new approach to running their business and developing banking products.

With more than 10 years of leadership in the cloud, $ 1 billion of investment in R&D and the experience of more than 700 SaaS customers, including from global banks to more than 70 start-ups, we launched the next generation of SaaS , Temenos Banking Cloud.

The Temenos Banking Cloud is designed both for banks starting out in the digital world and wanting to launch in weeks and for large or complex banks that want to acquire specific capabilities, launch products quickly and progressively migrate the customer bases covered by legacy systems. .

We put banks in control of their business models and innovation cycles, we give them the agility and speed they need to create great products for profitable businesses and customers. With The Temenos Banking Cloud, we empower banks for digital transformation and mass scale-up faster than ever.

Chris Sozou, Managing Director of Platforms, Partnerships and Analytics at Virgin Money Australia, stated: “Our digital bank has been designed with the strong ambition to simplify banking and help clients achieve their financial goals. With Temenos SaaS, we can offer a seamless digital experience, bringing together credit cards, transactions and savings accounts, as well as a loyalty program in a single native mobile application. Thanks to The Temenos Banking Cloud, it is easier to integrate with third parties and we have an agile platform that seamlessly scales up or down based on business demands. “

The Temenos Banking Cloud offers banks the freedom to innovate faster, move from a CapEx to an OpEx model, and benefit from a lower total cost of ownership. Varo Bank, which uses Temenos SaaS, estimates that it serves clients with 25% of the total costs incurred by a traditional bank. Banks using Temenos Banking Cloud have benefited from instant and massive scalability. An emerging European bank opened more than 600,000 accounts in 3 months. While a global digital disruptive group recorded a staggering number of more than 20 million loan applications processed in nine months. They are already adding more than 100,000 new loans a day and are expected to reach 200,000 loans a day. More than 700 financial institutions use Temenos SaaS as Al Ain Finance, Alpian, Flowbank, Flowe, Itau, Orange Bank and now they will also benefit from all the new features of The Temenos Banking Cloud.

Dan Dickinson, CIO at EQ Bank, commented: “As Canada’s first all-digital challenger bank, we turned to Temenos SaaS to easily scale up to meet customer demand, grow deposits faster and at lower cost, and pass the benefits on to our customers. With The Temenos Banking Cloud, we can accelerate our business growth and benefit from unlimited innovation through the capabilities of Sandbox and The Temenos MarketPlace.

With The Temenos Banking Cloud complexity is removed, allowing banks to focus on their customers and not their technology. At the touch of a button, banks can activate new banking services, scale instantly, create new applications, connect to the most advanced fintech market, and proactively manage the use and operation of services. With The Temenos Banking Cloud, banks gain:

Faster marketing with Banking Services: The leading integral management Banking Services in the sector, with functionalities located in more than 150 countries and covering all banking segments. Banking Services are created using Packaged Business Capabilities1, in accordance with BIAN standards. They are scalable, flexible and open, and can be easily configured and integrated with external applications. Banking Services can be consumed instantly, pay as you go, and are continuously updated securely without the need for major updates. These Banking Services are designed for banking and offer enterprise-grade controls when managing mission-critical systems.

Unlimited Innovation in the Sandbox: With Temenos Sandbox banks can innovate faster by exploring new Temenos functionality, training their developers and creating new applications. The Sandbox includes access to Temenos Banking Services, Temenos MarketPlace, sample data, and integration tools for configuring new products. The Sandbox also offers high-quality and well-documented application programming interfaces, which serve as essential connectors to the open architecture. Additionally, banks can choose to migrate to production environments in the cloud or on premises.

Collaboration with the most complete fintech market: Instant access to Temenos MarketPlace, with the most innovative fintech such as Plaid, Taurus, Tink and Wise. Fintech solutions come pre-integrated so they can be used quickly for quick profitability. Developers can work with open application programming interfaces to extend their banking services and invite fintechs and developers to the Sandbox environment and collaborate.

The Temenos Banking Cloud has a explainable AI engine with advanced data analytics, so banks can test, report and measure the performance of their products, as well as obtain information to support business decisions and product design. Through the self-service portal, IT users and developers can launch fully provisioned environments, take advantage of real-time dashboards on usage and billing, configure permissions, and manage security credentials. Temenos AI advisors offer recommendations to banks to proactively manage the use and operation of the service.

Temenos Banking Cloud offers multi-layered security, extensive compliance coverage and the highest availability worldwide. Temenos’ cloud-native and cloud-independent technology architecture is based on microservices and powered by application programming interfaces that optimize the use of the underlying cloud platform services.

About Temenos

Temenos AG (SIX: TEMN) is the world leader in banking software. More than 3,000 banks around the world, including 41 of the top 50, rely on Temenos to process both daily transactions and interactions with more than 1.2 billion bank customers. Temenos offers cloud-native, cloud-independent and AI-powered fund management, core banking, payment and administrative management software that enables banks to deliver seamless omnichannel customer experiences and gain operational excellence.

Temenos software has been shown to enable higher performing clients to achieve a cost / benefit ratio of 26.8%, half the industry average, and a return on equity of 29%, triple the industry average. These customers also spend 51% of their IT budget on growth and innovation versus maintenance, which is double the industry average, and demonstrates that IT investment from banks adds tangible value to their business.

For more information, visit www.temenos.com.

1 According to BIAN, Packaged Business Capabilities (PBC) are software components that represent a well-defined business capability that is functionally recognizable as such through business use.

